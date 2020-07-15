Doug Ford’s provincial government commits to build Morriston bypass — but when?

Ontario has committed to build the on-again, off-again Highway 6 bypass around the gridlocked village of Morriston.

But be patient, motorists: design work for the bypass is expected to continue into 2022. The timeline for shovels in the ground may also depend on a controversial government proposal to exempt older highway projects from review under the Environmental Assessment Act.

Pleas for a Morriston bypass date back 40 years — and the previous Liberal government once vowed work would begin on the five-kilometre realignment by last year.

The bypass was left in limbo again after the new Tory government decided to review project spending as part of a deficit-busting effort.

Now the “essential” bypass — along with widening of Highway 401 — has the green light once again, said Tory Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly on Wednesday. “It will improve the flow of traffic along this vital economic corridor, ensure the growth of the region and reduce the frustration of drivers and village residents trapped in lengthy traffic jams,” she said in a release.

Morriston residents have long begged for relief from the daily bottleneck of cars in the tiny village, located on Highway 6 between Hamilton and Guelph. The highway, which narrows to two lanes on the edge of Hamilton and Puslinch, has been dubbed “the killer highway” because of a history of serious collisions.

Hamilton businesses have lobbied hard to improve highway access to the 401 and Guelph, with the local chamber of commerce estimating a bypass for 25,000 daily vehicles could be worth $50 million in economic benefits to the region.

But it’s not clear when work will begin on a complicated project already pegged to cost $300 million a decade ago.

In response to Spectator questions, Skelly’s office said most of the land needed has been purchased but design and engineering work is not expected to be done until 2022. (There is also a new construction budget, but that won’t be revealed to protect the pending competitive bidding process.)

Timelines to start and finish construction, meanwhile, are “still being finalized” — and it remains uncertain how much extra environmental study is needed.