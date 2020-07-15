Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,063.33, up 154.88 points.)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Up 93 cents, or 1.53 per cent, to $61.80 on 13.6 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financials. Up 95 cents, or one per cent, to $95.78 on 11.9 million shares.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Industrials. Up $2.21, or 13.82 per cent, to $18.20 on 11.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 4.33 per cent, to $6.27 on 8 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 81 cents, or 1.36 per cent, to $60.20 on 7.7 million shares.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Financials. Up 50 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $56.57 on 6.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI). Down 19 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $13.96. A $514-million expansion of its Island Gold mine in northern Ontario will increase production while taking the cost per ounce of producing gold to industry leading lows, says Alamos Gold Inc. The Toronto-based miner says its decision to proceed is based on a study of several options that concluded the best path forward was to implement a mill upgrade and shaft expansion to increase ore extraction to 2,000 tonnes per day from the current 1,200 tonnes by 2025. Despite target price upgrades by several financial analysts who watch the company, Alamos shares traded lower on Wednesday. In a research report, analysts at Stifel GMP said the expansion is a "low risk, low operating cost project" that would make sense even if gold prices were lower than the current multi-year highs. They raised their target share price to $20 from $15.