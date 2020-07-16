The reason Hamiltonians faced long test result turnaround times

Furness added that it appears the “not appearing” results might not have been counted in any provincial tally.

“That would reduce the reported tests carried out which would increase the reported test positivity rate,” he said. “That’s not dangerous, but it is sloppy.”

Meanwhile, it remains unclear who was responsible for the glitch, how many people were affected and what a “coding (issue) between laboratory information systems” actually entails.

“The technical issue was between the provincial lab network and the patient/portal viewer,” Ontario Health said when asked for clarification. “Upon learning of some test result delays in the region toward the end of June, Ontario Health immediately investigated.”

Up until recently, test samples from the Mountain drive-thru centre were sent to either the Hamilton Regional Laboratory Medicine Program (HRLMP) lab, run by the local hospitals, or the Hamilton Public Health lab, run by the province. Public health said last week all samples are now processed by the HRLMP lab.

“That’s certainly good news that the issue has been identified and I guess, quote-unquote, fully resolved,” said Dr. Ninh Tran, Hamilton’s associate medical officer of health, upon learning Ontario Health diagnosed the issue.

Hamilton public health became aware of delays in recent weeks via media reports and calls from frustrated residents, Tran said.

He didn’t have more information on the coding issue.

The delays caused a ripple effect in Hamilton. Last week, the medical officer of health discouraged people tired of waiting for their initial results from seeking out second tests, warning it causes testing backlogs.

A stop-gap measure was put in place this week to mitigate drive-thru-affiliated problems — residents can now revisit the Mountain testing centre to access results if theirs aren’t on the portal within four days — will remain in place for the rest of the week or at least until the issue is fully resolved, Tran said. People should still check the online portal first.

The delays prompted Monique Taylor, MPP for Hamilton Mountain, to demand action from the Ford government during question period Monday.

“All these constituents want is confirmation that it is safe for them to interact with their loved ones or to know whether or not their health is in immediate jeopardy,” Taylor told the provincial legislature. “Why won’t this government fix their broken testing system so that these families can finally have some peace of mind?”

As for Hamiltonians, they’re still waiting.

Gaye Welch was tested nearly a month ago at the Mountain arena. Her results still aren’t on the provincial portal. She only knows she tested negative because she called public health 12 days after her test and was verbally informed she was negative.

“It just caused so much anxiety,” Welch said. She needed a negative result within 14 days to visit her 97-year-old mother in her long-term care home. “I was checking three times a day.”

Herb Campbell is still waiting, too.

The Ancaster man wanted a negative result before his five-year-old granddaughter came for a visit. He was tested June 30 at the Mountain arena. His results still aren’t on the portal.

“Maybe they’ll never appear,” he said.