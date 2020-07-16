Premier Doug Ford further relaxes alcohol laws as campaign swing hits southwestern Ontario

As Premier Doug Ford takes a campaign-style tour of southwestern Ontario, the Progressive Conservative government is further loosening the province’s restrictive booze laws.

In a bid to help the pandemic-stricken hospitality sector, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario is now allowing licensed liquor delivery services to contract out work to freelance drivers.

At the same time, the provincial regulator will allow boat operators with liquor licences to sell and serve beer, wine, and spirits while docked.

Before, they were limited to serving during “booze cruises” on lakes and rivers.

“The AGCO remains committed to supporting businesses and workers who have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including those who have helped to build Ontario’s vibrant hospitality sector,” said the commission’s registrar, Jean Major.

“By allowing more businesses to enter the liquor delivery market, we also hope to offer more convenience and choice for consumers as we all adapt to the current reality,” said Major.

The temporary changes to the Liquor Licensing Act, which are to expire on Jan. 1, will give consumers more delivery options from the LCBO, The Beer Store, and restaurants and bars that are currently allowed to sell booze to go.

That takeout measure, introduced March 26, is popular with Ontarians. A Campaign Research poll for the Star last month found 73 per cent support the liberalization. Only 16 per cent opposed it and 12 per cent had no opinion.

Ford has indicated off-licence sales could be made permanent after things return to normal.

“There’s going to be a lot of things, as we say, the new way of business — and not only in government, but in the private sector, too,” he said in May.