Hamilton public board prepares for alternating school days

Hamilton’s public school board is developing a plan to have students attend school every other weekday in September should a return to regular classes not be possible because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Associate director Peter Sovran said the “adaptive model” reflects the wishes of 10,584 respondents to a June online parental survey that found a clear preference for having kids go to school on alternating days rather than every other week.

For the elementary grades, the plan splits students into cohorts that would go to school on two set days per week — Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday — and every other Friday.

Classes would have about 15 students to maintain physical distancing, and siblings would be placed in the same cohort so that they would attend on the same days even if they go to different schools, Sovran told trustees at a special board meeting on July 13.

High school students would be grouped into similar cohorts, but only attend school for a half day, with the balance online.

For a four-period day, this means students would take one course in class for 150 minutes on alternating days, with the three other courses online in 50-minute blocks for all five weekdays. The schedule would be rotated over 21 days.

Sovran said students whose parents opt against sending them to school will take their courses online but still be part of their class.

Other scenarios the board is preparing for in a plan to be submitted to the Ministry of Education by Aug. 4 include a full return to school with enhanced health protocols and a continuation of home online learning should schools remain closed.

Sovran said each of the scenarios will affect students, staff and families differently and the board is committed to making changes when possible.

“We’ve never done this before. Nobody’s done this before that we’re aware of, certainly in our province,” he said. “We anticipate and know that challenges will arise and that we need to build in mechanisms to address them.”