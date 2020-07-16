Flamborough-Glanbrook Tory MPP Donna Skelly backs federal financial help for Hamilton

Flamborough-Glanbrook Progressive Conservative MPP Donna Skelly says she will advocate on behalf of Hamilton so the city can get financial relief from the federal government.
In an interview as she accompanied Ontario Heritage, Sport and Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod July 5 to the Art Gallery of Hamilton for a $700,000 funding announcement, Skelly said the province was fully engaged in discussions with the federal government so that the province, and subsequently municipalities will receive COVID-19-related funding to offset unexpected health care costs and deal with expanding deficits.
“We are talking almost daily (with) the federal government,” said Skelly.
Skelly said she backs Hamilton officials’ request for the funding and will do what she can to help the municipality access needed federal money.
During his July 9 news conference in Vaughan, Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded when asked about Hamilton’s $2-million bill to hire 92 nurses to deal with COVID-related health care costs, “You can’t hire a whole bunch of people and then turn to someone else to pay for it.
“It doesn’t work that way in the private sector, and it doesn’t work that way in the public sector.”
Ford said Eisenberger should have “called him” before “spending a few million dollars."
At the city’s July 9 Board of Health meeting, councillors agreed to spend $2.08 million to hire 75 full-time health care providers and another 17 full-time personnel for testing. The additional staff are expected to be employed into 2021. As the city redeploys its staff, it will need additional full-time health care providers to continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said the city will hire 45 individuals in August and the rest in October.
“We don’t have the staff, we don’t have the resources that we need to continue to respond to COVID-19 and get our public health services reopened.”
If council failed to agree to spend the money the city’s public health staff was prepared to cut services to school boards, pest control and sexual services.
She said the city will be applying to tap into a $100-million fund the province announced in March at the start of the pandemic that was supposed to be set aside for municipalities to deal with COVID-related costs such as equipment and hiring health care personnel.
At the same time the federal government announced $1 billion to help the country’s health care system.
Eisenberger said July 14 that the city was “following through” and applying to the fund. So far, the ministry of health has yet to receive a request for funding from the city.
“I remain confident the premier will cover these COVID-related expenses,” he said.
Hamilton is also facing a $60-million deficit that could rise to $121 million by next year if the city doesn’t receive financial help. Eisenberger has talked about raising taxes and cutting services next year if the money doesn’t flow to the municipality from higher levels of government.
