Flamborough-Glanbrook Tory MPP Donna Skelly backs federal financial help for Hamilton

Flamborough-Glanbrook Progressive Conservative MPP Donna Skelly says she will advocate on behalf of Hamilton so the city can get financial relief from the federal government.

In an interview as she accompanied Ontario Heritage, Sport and Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod July 5 to the Art Gallery of Hamilton for a $700,000 funding announcement, Skelly said the province was fully engaged in discussions with the federal government so that the province, and subsequently municipalities will receive COVID-19-related funding to offset unexpected health care costs and deal with expanding deficits.

“We are talking almost daily (with) the federal government,” said Skelly.

Skelly said she backs Hamilton officials’ request for the funding and will do what she can to help the municipality access needed federal money.

During his July 9 news conference in Vaughan, Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded when asked about Hamilton’s $2-million bill to hire 92 nurses to deal with COVID-related health care costs, “You can’t hire a whole bunch of people and then turn to someone else to pay for it.

“It doesn’t work that way in the private sector, and it doesn’t work that way in the public sector.”

Ford said Eisenberger should have “called him” before “spending a few million dollars."

At the city’s July 9 Board of Health meeting, councillors agreed to spend $2.08 million to hire 75 full-time health care providers and another 17 full-time personnel for testing. The additional staff are expected to be employed into 2021. As the city redeploys its staff, it will need additional full-time health care providers to continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said the city will hire 45 individuals in August and the rest in October.

“We don’t have the staff, we don’t have the resources that we need to continue to respond to COVID-19 and get our public health services reopened.”