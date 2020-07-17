Today’s coronavirus news: Gyms, theatres among those cleared to reopen as much of Ontario enters Stage 3; India crosses 1M coronavirus cases

Notable exceptions include students and truck drivers who must cross the border on a daily basis, along with “important business people” and others recognized under bilateral policies excluding them from quarantine demands, according to the official notice.

5:19 a.m.: Israel announced sweeping new restrictions on Friday in response to a new surge in coronavirus cases, including weekend closures of many businesses and limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery.

The government announced the restrictions after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “interim steps” were needed to avoid another general lockdown. Netanyahu has faced widespread criticism and protests in recent days over his government’s handling of the pandemic and the economic fallout from an earlier lockdown.

Gyms and exercise studios will be closed except for use by competitive athletes. Restaurants will no longer be allowed to have on-site seating and beaches will be closed on weekends beginning later this month.

5:12 a.m.: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) in funding on Friday to help the country’s health service cope with a possible second wave of the coronavirus this winter.

The money will allow the state-funded National Health Service to buy up space in private hospitals and maintain a string of temporary hospitals that were built rapidly around the country as the outbreak accelerated in the spring.

The “Nightingale hospitals” ended up treating few patients, but the government wants to keep the spare capacity in case a new wave of COVID-19 cases coincides with the winter flu season.

Johnson is trying to walk a tightrope, persuading Britons that the country is ready for new outbreaks while also encouraging a return to shops, restaurants and workplaces to kick-start a moribund economy that has shrunk by a quarter since March.

5:05 a.m.: European Union leaders acknowledged Friday they are about as far apart from reaching a deal on an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) EU budget and virus recovery fund as the seating distance imposed upon them for health reasons at their summit centre.

“The differences are still very, very big and so I can’t predict whether we will achieve a result this time,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon arriving at the Europa summit site. “So I expect very, very difficult negotiations.”

The challenges facing the 27 EU leaders — some of whom arrived masked, some unmasked — are formidable. Their bloc is suffering through the worst recession in its history and member states are fighting over who should pay the most to help other countries and which nations should get the most to turn around their battered economies.

5 a.m.: India crossed 1 million coronavirus cases on Friday, third only to the United States and Brazil, prompting concerns about its readiness to confront an inevitable surge that could overwhelm hospitals and test the country’s feeble health care system.

A surge of 34.956 new cases in the past 24 hours took the national total to 1,003,832.

The Health Ministry also reported a record number of 687 deaths for a total of 25,602. It said 635,757 people have recovered and the recovery rate was continuing to improve at 63%.

The grim milestone comes at a time when several Indian states are imposing focused lockdowns to stem the outbreak amid frantic efforts by local governments to protect the economy.

So far, three states — Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu — have accounted for more than half of total cases. But in India’s vast countryside, which is much less prepared and with weaker health care, the pandemic is clearly growing.

4 a.m.: A large swath of Ontario will be moving on to the next phase of the provincial government’s COVID-19 recovery plan today.

Stage 3 of the reopening effort takes effect across 24 out of 34 public health units, though the jurisdictions that will keep operating under Stage 2 rules are among the busiest in the province.

Earlier this week, the government announced Stage 3 rules would allow restaurants to resume indoor service, as well as businesses such as bars, gyms and theatres to start welcoming patrons again.

The rules also raise the limits on the size of indoor gatherings to a maximum of 50 people, while as many as 100 people are allowed to congregate outdoors.

The new rules don’t yet apply in the greater Toronto and Hamilton areas, the Niagara region and Windsor-Essex, all of which are still trying to reduce the numbers of local COVID-19 cases.

Thursday 5 p.m. Ontario’s regional health units are reporting a total of 39,187 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 2,776 deaths, a jump of 125 reported infections, according to the Star’s latest count.

The rate of new infections in Ontario has fallen sharply over the last two months and has continued to fall so far in July. Over the last seven days, the province’s 34 health units have reported an average of 119 new infections per day, well down from a sustained peak of nearly 600 cases per day, seen in late April.

Thursday’s total once again included a daily tally from Toronto as the city resumed publishing a daily afternoon case count via the Toronto Public Health Twitter account.

The city saw just 28 new infections Thursday, well below the recent average.

Meanwhile, another six new fatal cases were reported in the last 24 hours, four in Toronto and two in Peel Region. During the worst of the province’s outbreak, the health units reported as many as 94 deaths in a single day.

Earlier, the province reported 107 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 26 in an intensive care unit, of whom 20 are on a ventilator. These numbers are, themselves, near the lowest the Province has reported since first publishing hospitalization data in early April.

The Province says its data is accurate to 4 p.m. the previous day. It cautions its latest count of total deaths, 2,737, may be incomplete or out of date due to delays in the reporting system. In the event of a discrepancy, “data reported by (the health units) should be considered the most up to date.”

The Star’s count includes some patients reported as “probable” COVID-19 cases. This means they have symptoms and contacts or travel history that indicate they very likely have the disease, but have not yet received a positive lab test.

