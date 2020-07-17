Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario takes over management of another long-term-care home; masks will be made mandatory on GO Transit

2:15 p.m. Republican state Rep. Anthony Sabatini filed a lawsuit against Pinellas County for its mask ordinance.

About 100 people in support of Sabatini’s stance rallied in front of the Pinellas County Courthouse when he filed the lawsuit Friday. Many held signs saying, “No mask — I have an immune system,” and “mandatory masks are unconstitutional.”

On June 23, the Pinellas County Commissioners voted 6-1 to require people to wear face coverings at indoor establishments to help stop the spread of the virus.

Sabatini, a lawyer who lives in the Orlando area, has sued Hillsborough County over a similar ordinance.

2:15 p.m. The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief says Brazil has an opportunity to take control of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Dr. Michael Ryan says officials are no longer recording the explosive growth of cases in April and May and numbers appeared to have plateaued. However, he cautioned that stopping the epidemic would still require major interventions.

“What’s not happening yet is that the disease is not heading down the mountain,” he said. “Brazil is still very much in the middle of this fight.” He adds about 11% of all cases involved health workers.

Ryan says the lack of exponential growth offered Brazilian authorities a chance to reverse the trend of previous months.

“We need to set the rules for the virus now,” he said. “That opportunity exists now for Brazil to do that, but it is going to take a very sustained, concerted action for that to happen.”

2:15 p.m. A Kentucky judge signalled he’ll sign an order blocking all of Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency orders stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron says a judge in Boone County indicated he’ll require the Democratic governor to “follow the legal process” when taking executive actions.

Cameron says in a social media post that the ruling wouldn’t “hamper the ability of public health officials to ensure the safety and well-being of Kentuckians.”

Beshear’s office acknowledged Friday it was anticipating a court order that would “void all of the orders the governor has issued to keep us safe.”

“We are awaiting a written order and will be ready to take further action,” said Crystal Staley, the governor’s spokeswoman. “The lives of many Kentuckians are on the line.”

2:15 p.m. A Seattle-based cruise line sold four ships in its fleet after the coronavirus pandemic halted operations.

Holland America Line made the announcement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday extended a ban on cruises in U.S. waters until the end of September to limit the spread of COVID-19, KING-TV reported.

Holland America is selling the Amsterdam, Maasdam, Rotterdam and Veendam, which reduces its fleet to 10, the company said. All cruises booked on the ships will be cancelled or changed.

Seattle anticipated a record 1.2 million visitors this year, but the pandemic left countries questioning the safety of allowing potentially contagious passengers to disembark.

The cruise industry brings in an estimated $900 million annually and each vessel brings with it $4.2 million in regional economic activity, the Port of Seattle said.

2 p.m. The Toronto Blue Jays now confirm that they’ve received support from Dr. David Williams, the Chief Medical Officer of Health of Ontario, for the club and Major League Baseball’s plan for a return to baseball in Toronto. The organization has support from the city and the province. John Tory and Doug Ford have voiced that, reports the Star’s Laura Armstrong.

1:48 p.m. Friday’s COVID-19 report from Florida shows the state remains mired in a bad spell with some of the highest case and death totals of the pandemic.

Health officials recorded 130 more deaths and 11,548 more people with infections.

Throughout the pandemic, only two other days have had more fatalities reported, and only three other days have had more cases.

For the past seven days, Florida has averaged 100 deaths a day from COVID-19. That’s an unprecedented mark.

For comparison, last month from June 11 to June 17, the state averaged 31 deaths a day.

1:26 p.m. Nova Scotia is easing its COVID-19 restrictions to allow visitors back inside nursing homes.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the restrictions were put in place to protect some of the most vulnerable people in the province, but it’s time to bring back some normalcy to the lives of those in long-term care.

Starting July 22, three people can be designated for indoor visits, but they can only visit one at a time and must book in advance.

Residents of the homes can receive up to five visitors outdoors, but masks will be required if physical distancing can’t be maintained.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang says wearing a mask is an important measure in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

As a result, the province is making masks mandatory for drivers and passengers on public transit as of July 24.

1:20 p.m. The Ford government announced a made-in-Ontario Intellectual Property Action Plan to help ensure taxpayer-funded research and innovation stays in the province. The government unveiled the second round of research projects approved and supported through the $20-million Ontario COVID-19 Rapid Research Fund.

1:10 p.m. Masks will be made mandatory on GO Transit.

According to a memo sent by Metrolinx to the union representing GO bus workers on Friday, passengers on the regional transit service as well as UP Express will be required to wear face coverings starting Tuesday.

“As passengers begin to return to our services we’re taking multiple steps to ensure both their safety and yours,” reads the memo sent by the transit agency to Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587, which has not been made public but was obtained by the Star.

The memo states that Metrolinx, which oversees both GO and UP, will initially focus on educating riders about the mask requirement rather than strictly enforcing the rule.

“Drivers are not to deny boardings for passengers without a face covering; remember, no one is to be left behind,” it states.

GO and UP were left outliers earlier this month after the TTC and City of Toronto implemented mandatory mask rules on transit vehicles and indoor public spaces in order to halt the spread of COVID-19. That left the provincial transit vehicles as one of the few places in the city where people weren’t required to wear face coverings.

Read the full story from the Star’s Ben Spurr

12:48 p.m. Quebec’s premier says the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the province is due to private gatherings rather than bar visits.

Francois Legault said today that public health officials have analyzed the data and concluded that bars and nightclubs are not the main drivers behind recent outbreaks.

He urged people to respect the province’s 10-person limit on gatherings as the province’s annual two-week construction holiday begins.

New daily cases of COVID-19 in Quebec have risen back above the 100 mark in recent days, including 141 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Legault said 97 of those new cases originated in the health-care network.

He said the province had considered closing bars after the new cases cropped up but concluded it’s not necessary at this time.

Quebec also reported one new death from COVID-19, bringing the province’s total number of fatalities linked to the virus to 5,647.

12:05 p.m. Ontario has taken over management of another long-term-care home after it failed to bring a COVID-19 outbreak under control.

The government says Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged in Toronto’s North York area will now be temporarily run by Humber River Hospital.

Twenty-seven people have died of the virus at the home, while another 16 residents and five staff have tested positive.

The government says the hospital had been working with staff at the home for weeks to contain the virus’ spread.

In early May, the government issued an emergency order allowing it to appoint temporary managers to long-term-care homes that are unable to contain outbreaks.

Since then, the government has used the order to appoint hospitals as temporary management at a number of homes.

11:56 a.m. As much of Ontario further reopens pandemic-stricken businesses and attractions, the province is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19.

There were also nine more deaths, bringing the government’s official count to 2,746 people.

But a Star tally has determined there have actually been 2,776 coronavirus deaths here since the virus struck in March.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Friday on twitter that “locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases.”

There are 108 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, 30 of whom are in intensive care units. Of those, 21 are on ventilators.

“Most of Ontario enters stage three today,” tweeted Elliott, referring to the fact that 24 regions will allow indoor restaurants, bars, and gyms to open and outdoor playgrounds. The Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and southwestern Ontario will remain in stage two until at least next week.

Read the full story by the Star’s Robert Benzie

11:30 a.m. New daily cases of COVID-19 in Quebec continue to top the 100 mark.

The province said today 141 new cases of the disease attributed to the novel coronavirus were reported in the past 24 hours, for a total of 57,142.

Quebec says one death from COVID-19 occurred during the same period, bringing the province’s total number of fatalities linked to the virus to 5,647.

Despite the sustained increase in reported cases over the past several days, hospitalizations continue to drop.

The province is reporting 17 fewer patients in hospital compared with the prior day, for a total of 260, including 16 people who are in intensive care, a drop of four.

Quebec says it conducted 14,952 COVID-19 tests Wednesday, the last day for which data is available.

11 a.m. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sued the city of Atlanta over its face-mask requirement just after President Donald Trump arrived in the city without wearing a mask, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Friday.

In an interview on CBS “This Morning,” Bottoms questioned the timing of the lawsuit filed shortly after Trump’s Wednesday visit to the city, calling the litigation “really odd.”

“I pointed out that Donald Trump violated that order when he landed at our airport and did not wear a mask,” she said.

She said Kemp “is a Trump loyalist and he seems to work very hard to please the president of the United States, and that is often at the expense of the people in our state.”

Asked whether she thinks Trump encouraged Kemp to file the lawsuit, she said she couldn’t speak about whatever conversations they had.

But she added that Trump “was violating the rules of our city in just a blatant disregard for the science.”

Kemp defended the lawsuit during a press conference Friday morning, accusing Atlanta officials of playing politics and not enforcing state orders already in effect. Kemp said the lawsuit was filed “on behalf of business owners, their employees and hardworking Georgians throughout the region who continue to struggle to make ends meet.”

“Mayor Bottoms mask mandate cannot be enforced, but her decision to shutter businesses and undermine economic growth is devastating,” the Republican governor added.

Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, in a state court suit filed late Thursday, argued that Bottoms has overstepped her authority and must obey Kemp’s executive orders under state law.

Kemp’s order has been met with defiance by Bottoms and the mayors of other Georgia cities, who said they would continue enforcing their mandates and were prepared to go to court.

10:35 a.m. Nearly 10,000 health workers in 40 African countries have been infected with the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

More than half of infected workers are in South Africa, which makes up roughly half of the confirmed cases on the African continent as hospitals struggle to cope.

Sub-Saharan Africa already had the world’s greatest shortage of health care workers, with less than three per 1,000 people. Doctors, nurses or other workers have protested or gone on strike in some countries, fearing for their lives amid shortages of personal protective equipment.

10:35 a.m. The leading manufacturer of N95 masks in the U.S. says it has investigated 4,000 reports of fraud, counterfeiting and price gouging in connection with the product and has filed 18 lawsuits.

3M, based in Maplewood, is among the largest global producers of the N95 mask, which has been approved by the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

3M says courts have issued six temporary restraining orders and four preliminary injunctions so far to stop N95 sales that it says are unlawful. The company says in some cases, it has led to criminal charges.

“The schemes we shut down were not only unlawful, they also endangered lives and wasted precious time and resources by diverting buyers from legitimate sources of much-needed respirators,” said Denise Rutherford, 3M senior vice-president of corporate affairs.

In one case filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, 3M sued Legacy Medical Supplies and four people connected with the company, claiming they were trying to sell 3M brand N95 respirators at a 75% to 267% markup over 3M’s list price, the Star Tribune reported.

10:35 a.m. Miami-Dade County plans to enforce rules designed to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus with fines.

The county’s commission unanimously approved an emergency order gives all code and fire inspectors authority to issue tickets of up to $100 for individuals and $500 for businesses not complying with guidelines to wear masks and practice social distancing. Police already had this enforcement power.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez told commissioners during an online meeting Thursday it’s time for repercussions for people who choose to disobey the rules. Gimenez says people, especially younger people, haven’t been following the “new normal” guidelines.

In Miami-Dade County, Florida’s most populous county and the current epicenter of the outbreak, there were more than 3,100 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday. Statewide, there were 13,965 new coronavirus cases.

There were an additional 156 deaths for a statewide confirmed total of 4,766.

10:35 a.m. Pakistan’s prime minister claims his policy of sealing off hot spots and avoiding extended lockdowns has brought down trajectory of new coronavirus infections.

Imran Khan says on Twitter that Pakistan — unlike neighbouring India — is among those fortunate countries in the world where COVID-19 deaths and cases have gone down.

He urged his countrymen to continue adhering to social distancing rules during upcoming Eid al-Adha festival to avoid a spike in the virus.

Khan’s comment came a day after his government reported 40 deaths from coronavirus, the country’s lowest number of daily deaths in about a month compared to the highest single-day toll of 153 on June 19.

On Friday, Pakistan reported 49 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,085 new cases, increasing its overall cases to 259,999 since February.

Khan has widely been criticized since May when he ended the lockdown, saying it was necessary to revive the country’s economy. That’s when Pakistan witnessed a surge in COVID-19 deaths and infections.

10:35 a.m. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the next tentative steps to reopen society, allowing live indoor performances, the reopening of leisure centres and bowling alleys starting on Aug. 1.

Johnson announced a raft of measures aimed at easing COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, including trying larger gatherings in places like sports stadiums as the country emerges from a lockdown imposed on March 23.

Johnson is trying to persuade Britons that the country is ready for new outbreaks while also encouraging a return to shops, restaurants and workplaces to kick-start a moribund economy that has shrunk by a quarter since March.

He also offered employers “more discretion’’ in bringing their employees back to work.

10:35 a.m. Health authorities are asking Barcelona’s 5.5 million residents to keep their socialization to a minimum and to stay at home as much as possible.

The measures announced Friday mix mandatory orders like banning social gatherings of more than 10 people and closing nightclubs and gyms, as well as a public call for voluntary compliance with restrictions on mobility, including refraining from travelling to second homes outside of the regional capital.

Nearly 1,300 more people were confirmed or suspected of carrying the virus in Catalonia on Thursday, the highest daily increase in weeks.

The regional government’s spokeswoman, Meritxell Budó, has said that stricter measures such as a full lockdown would only be avoided by reducing social activity and venturing out for essential activities such as work.

Mandatory use of masks, even when outdoors, is rapidly spreading across Spain as officials grapple with more than 150 active outbreaks.

10:35 a.m. French authorities are imposing mask requirements and testing in two western regions where virus infections are picking up, amid fears that summer holidays will bring a new wave of illness.

Masks will be required in all indoor public places in France starting next week, but the Finistere region of Brittany and Mayenne region near the Loire Valley are doing so already in select cities and towns, outdoor markets and islands that attract summer tourists.

In Mayenne, several clusters have appeared over the past several days.

The virus reproduction rate in Finistere climbed from below 1 in recent weeks to 2.5, meaning one person with the virus infects 2.5 others. But the regional health agency noted Thursday that rising case numbers are also linked to a 50% increase in testing in the area over the last week, and noted that there are only three people in intensive care with the virus in the region.

France has reported 30,138 deaths related to the virus.

10:35 a.m. The United Nations is increasing to $10.3 billion its appeal for humanitarian aid funding to handle the fallout from the coronavirus crisis around the world.

Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said in Geneva on Friday that “the number of people in the world who need humanitarian assistance has more than doubled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the global lockdown of economies and societies.”

At the beginning of the year, humanitarian agencies targeted around 110 million people, he said. They now need to reach 250 million in 63 countries.

Laerke said the U.N. initially asked for $2 billlion in late March for the immediate response. That was increased to $6.7 billion in May.

He said the appeal does cover basic health services but the bulk of it is related to non-health needs, such as food, water, sanitation and shelter. He added that “we are seeing a huge increase in the number of starving people, which could reach some 270 million by the end of the year.”

So far, the U.N. has received $1.7 billion.

10:35 a.m. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is praising the family of the daughter of anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela for disclosing that Zindzi Mandela had tested positive for the coronavirus before she died Monday.

“This is a virus that affects us all, and there should never be any stigma around people who become infected,” the president said in a statement. In disclosing her status “you are helping encourage social acceptance for sufferers.”

South Africa how has the world’s sixth largest confirmed virus caseload with nearly 325,000 infections. Mandela, a South African diplomat, was buried Friday. Her family has said they were still awaiting her autopsy for the official cause of death.

10:35 a.m. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that the United Arab Emirates flag carrier airline has resumed flights to Tehran after five months.

The Friday report said an Emirates Airline flight landed in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini international airport. It was the first flight since late February when the airliner stopped its flight after Emirati authorities found two Iranians who were infected with the coronavirus.

Emirates planned to have one flight per day to Tehran-Dubai-Tehran with a Boeing 777 jetliner.

The outbreak in Iran has killed at least 13,400 people amid 264,561 confirmed cases.

10:35 a.m. Two U.S. diplomats are among five new cases of coronavirus in Cambodia announced Friday by health officials.

All five cases involve people who had travelled from the United States. Three are Cambodians who arrived Wednesday via Taiwan, said a Health Ministry statement.

The statement described the two Americans as senior diplomats who had flown from the U.S. via South Korea and also arrived Wednesday.

It said the two are being isolated at the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh. An embassy spokesman declined to provide immediate comment or details.

Cambodia banned virtually all new arrivals in March but last month eased the rules, allowing the repatriation of more Cambodians and the tightly restricted entry of foreigners.

Cambodia has had 171 confirmed coronavirus cases with no deaths.

10:35 a.m. Further tightening measures are being imposed on the northwestern Chinese city of Xinjiang following a reported cluster of new coronavirus cases.

Airlines say passengers departing the city’s airport are being required to show a negative test for coronavirus and records showing they have a clean bill of health.

The main subway line linking the city to the airport has also been shut and some residential communities closed off and restrictions imposed on use of public transport.

The health department in the surrounding region says five confirmed cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, along with eight cases where people have tested positive but are showing no symptoms.

10:35 a.m. South Korean prosecutors have questioned the leader of a secretive church sect over accusations that they hampered the government’s anti-virus response after thousands of COVID-19 infections were detected among its members in February and March.

Lee Man-hee, the 88-year-old chairman of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, was questioned for about four hours Friday at a district prosecutors’ office in Suwon, south of capital Seoul, before being sent home after he complained about unspecified health problems, prosecution and church officials said.

Lee and other Shincheonji leaders have faced suspicions of hiding some of the church’s membership and under-reporting its worship activities to health authorities to avoid broader quarantines. Prosecutors last week arrested three senior members of the church over the allegations. Lee and Shincheonji have steadfastly denied the accusation, saying that the church has been properly co-operating with health authorities.

More than 5,200 of South Korea’s 13,672 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the church so far.

10:35 a.m. Japan’s capital has recorded a single-day record number of new coronavirus cases for a second straight day, confirming 293 in Tokyo on Friday.

“We have asked people and businesses to raise their alert levels,” said Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, urging social distancing, regularly disinfecting of hands and other measures to curb the outbreak.

Virus cases in Tokyo were confirmed at 286 Thursday, setting off concerns the economy had reopened too quickly. Tokyo was taken off the area eligible for discounts, set to start next week, under the government “Go To Campaign” to encourage travel and tourism within Japan.

Japan has never had a total lockdown but asked businesses to close and people to work from home in an “emergency,” starting in April. That has been gradually lifting.

Japan has so far avoided the massive cases of the hardest hit nations, at fewer than 24,000 confirmed cases and about 1,000 deaths.

10:35 a.m. South Korean health officials are expressing optimism that the country’s COVID-19 outbreak is coming under control despite a spike in infections tied to international arrivals.

Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho says the spread of the coronavirus is clearly stabilizing in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area and other major cities, where transmissions had surged since late May.

South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 60 newly confirmed cases, including 39 linked to people arriving from abroad.

Yoon says imported cases are less threatening than local transmissions because South Korea is enforcing two-week quarantines on all people arriving from abroad and testing them within three days.

9:48 a.m. Cineplex Inc. says it is laying off more than 130 workers as the company continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic and a takeover deal that has turned litigious.

The Toronto-based theatre chain says workers in Canada and the U.S. are impacted by cuts, which includes senior executives due to retire.

Cineplex says it is confident its business will recover from the COVID-19 closures but in the short- and medium-term it will focus on a smaller number of projects and priorities.

It is in the process of reopening many of its theatres that closed as the pandemic began to spread and is implementing distanced seating, reservations and additional cleanings.

Cineplex is also suing U.K.-based Cineworld Group PLC, which was due to purchase Cineplex for $2.8-million, but walked away from the deal because of alleged material adverse effects and breaches of contract.

Cineplex has denied the claims and says Cineworld is backing away from the deal because of buyer’s remorse.

9:25 a.m. A newborn intensive care unit at a Vancouver hospital is the site of the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

Vancouver Coastal Health, which administers health care services for much of Greater Vancouver region and the inner south and central coasts, issued a notice about the outbreak Thursday.

The outbreak covers the neo-natal intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver.

The agency did not say if the outbreak is related to staff or patients at the unit, or how many cases have been reported.

Officials with the health authority say a satellite unit has been set up to continue treating premature or special needs babies while the primary unit is sanitized.

To date, B.C. has confirmed 3,170 cases of COVID-19, with 21 new cases reported Thursday and no new deaths.

9:22 a.m. Germany tightened travel rules to prevent outbreaks of the coronavirus as the summer vacation season gets underway.

Federal and state officials on Thursday agreed to more stringent restrictions but stopped short of a complete ban on travel to and from domestic hot spots, which was advocated by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The goal is to avoid spreading the disease in vacation areas and prevent infections from returning travelers, the government said in a statement.

9:20 a.m. Six in 10 Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than half of the public saying they disapprove “strongly,” a Washington Post-ABC News poll found.

Only 38 per cent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of COVID-19. As the pandemic continues, the American public has increasingly shifted away from the president, according to the poll published Friday. In May, the same poll found a 46 per cent approval rate with 53 per cent disapproving, down from March when the numbers were 51 per cent approve to 45 per cent disapprove.

More than half of Americans — 52 per cent — said they “strongly” disapprove of the president’s handling of the health crisis, up from 36 per cent in March.

The poll released Friday was conducted July 12-15 and has a margin of error of +/-3.5 percentage points.

9:17 a.m. 3M has investigated 4,000 reports globally of fraud, counterfeiting and price gouging in connection with its N95 respirators. As a result, it has filed 18 lawsuits in North America.

The Maplewood, Minn.-based company Thursday issued an update of its battle against scams as COVID-19 has greatly increased demand for N95 masks, the gold standard in protection against pathogens and other particulate matter.

3M is the leading U.S. manufacturer of N95 respirators and among the largest globally.

3M said that so far, courts have issued six temporary restraining orders and four preliminary injunctions to stop N95 sales operations alleged to be unlawful. The company said it has provided referrals to law enforcement agencies that have helped lead to criminal charges in some cases.

In addition to litigation, 3M said it has removed more than 7,000 e-commerce listings with fraudulent or counterfeit product offerings and more than 10,000 false or deceptive social media posts.

8:33 a.m. The first vaccine for COVID-19 could be available in the U.S. later this year, Goldman Sachs analysts forecast.

The potential for Moderna Inc. to file interim results with U.S. regulators from a 30,000-patient trial due to start by July 27 is underappreciated, analysts led by Salveen Richter said. The chances of success in 2020 are enhanced further by four other vaccine programs slated to enter into the final research phase of testing sometime this summer, according to Goldman.

Those experimental inoculations expected to start large-scale testing this summer are from Pfizer Inc. in partnership with BioNtech SE; AstraZeneca Plc with University of Oxford; Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

How quickly a vaccine could win regulatory approval has been the subject of much debate on Wall Street, especially as analysts weigh the political implications if one were to come before U.S. November elections. Russian attempts to hack into international research centers that are racing to develop a Covid-19 vaccine threaten to further darken that contest.

Moderna and Pfizer’s RNA-based vaccines may be the first to pass regulatory hurdles while appearing the most promising for broad use in a larger population, Richter wrote in a note to Goldman clients. Shots derived from engineered viruses known as adenoviral vectors, like those from AstraZeneca and CanSino Biologics, are more likely to only work in select groups, she said.

Still with nearly eight billion people across the planet, “multiple vaccines against Covid-19 will be required to treat the global population,” Goldman says.

7:30 a.m. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that people will no longer be told to work from home and avoid public transit in a major easing of lockdown restrictions — even as he said the government was “preparing for the worst” in case of a new coronavirus spike this winter.

Johnson said the government’s advice to avoid non-essential use of public transit was being lifted immediately, and that from Aug. 1 workers would no longer be told to do their jobs from home, if possible. He said it will now be up to to businesses to determine whether they can bring employees back to workplaces in a “COVID-secure” way.

The U.K.’s official pandemic death toll, which stood at more than 45,000 as of Friday, has for several weeks been the highest in Europe and the third-highest in the world behind the United States and Brazil.

Johnson is trying to walk a tightrope, avoiding a resurgence of the virus while also encouraging a return to shops, restaurants and workplaces to kick-start a moribund economy that has shrunk by a quarter since March.

While some businesses have seen customers return in previous stages of lockdown easing, those that rely on office workers struggling, and Johnson is keen to see more people go back to city-centre workplaces.

But the prime minister’s move to give employers “more discretion” about whether to ask their staffs to return to regular work locations appears at odds with the views of his chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance,, who said Thursday that there was “absolutely no reason” to change the work-from-home advice.

6:30 a.m. Despite negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on production and costs, rising prices for gold are expected to buoy results as Canada’s precious metals miners begin rolling out second-quarter financial results next week.

In the three months ended June 30, the average gold price was $1,713 (U.S.) per ounce, up eight per cent over the first quarter, said RBC Capital Markets in a report this week.

“Q2 may not be that bad after all,” said the report. “Quarter over quarter, we forecast that North American gold and silver producers will report a seven per cent improvement in total earnings and a doubling of free cash flow.”

The bank’s analysts say they expect mine suspensions and lower productivity due to measures to control the pandemic will result in 11 per cent lower gold and silver production and a four per cent rise in overall costs, but higher gold prices will largely offset those impacts.

In a preliminary report earlier this week, Barrick Gold Corp. said second quarter gold production fell eight per cent mainly due to COVID-19 related disruptions at its Veladero mine in Argentina.

Temporary mine closures, production losses, care and maintenance expenses and costs for new health and safety protocols will weigh heavily on second-quarter results for miners, said Moody’s Investor Service in a recent report.

6 a.m.: As the pandemic hit, Jackie Liang’s outreach to nail salon workers suddenly pivoted away from concerns about subminimum wage earnings — and toward the looming fear of earning nothing at all.

But as devastating as salon closures were for owners and workers alike, Liang — a nail technician who now works with Toronto’s Nail Technicians’ Network — knew the challenge of reopening would be just as complex.

Resuming business amid a pandemic brings into focus a sector with patchy regulation, a population of workers already vulnerable to respiratory illness, and a set of precarious working conditions that made it hard for workers to speak up about safety concerns, Liang says.

“For nail technicians, it’s ‘I’m too small. I don’t have power to change things,’ ” she said.

Read the full story from the Star’s Sara Mojtehedzadeh on why the pandemic is a triple whammy for nail salon workers — and also an opportunity for change.

5:25 a.m.: Australia’s Victoria state has reported a daily record of 428 new COVID-19 cases as authorities move to increase testing in the state to monitor for any spread of the coronavirus from the Melbourne area.

Most of the new cases and three deaths reported Friday were in Melbourne.

Melbourne and neighbouring semi-rural Mitchell Shire have been locked down since last week and authorities hope the restrictions will soon bring a plateauing of infections.

5:21 a.m.: China is now requiring those arriving on the mainland from Hong Kong show a negative coronavirus test taken within the previous three days and undergo 14 days of supervised quarantine in order to gain entry, following a new outbreak in the semi-autonomous region.

Notable exceptions include students and truck drivers who must cross the border on a daily basis, along with “important business people” and others recognized under bilateral policies excluding them from quarantine demands, according to the official notice.

5:19 a.m.: Israel announced sweeping new restrictions on Friday in response to a new surge in coronavirus cases, including weekend closures of many businesses and limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery.

The government announced the restrictions after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “interim steps” were needed to avoid another general lockdown. Netanyahu has faced widespread criticism and protests in recent days over his government’s handling of the pandemic and the economic fallout from an earlier lockdown.

Gyms and exercise studios will be closed except for use by competitive athletes. Restaurants will no longer be allowed to have on-site seating and beaches will be closed on weekends beginning later this month.

5:12 a.m.: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) in funding on Friday to help the country’s health service cope with a possible second wave of the coronavirus this winter.

The money will allow the state-funded National Health Service to buy up space in private hospitals and maintain a string of temporary hospitals that were built rapidly around the country as the outbreak accelerated in the spring.

The “Nightingale hospitals” ended up treating few patients, but the government wants to keep the spare capacity in case a new wave of COVID-19 cases coincides with the winter flu season.

Johnson is trying to walk a tightrope, persuading Britons that the country is ready for new outbreaks while also encouraging a return to shops, restaurants and workplaces to kick-start a moribund economy that has shrunk by a quarter since March.

5:05 a.m.: European Union leaders acknowledged Friday they are about as far apart from reaching a deal on an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) EU budget and virus recovery fund as the seating distance imposed upon them for health reasons at their summit centre.

“The differences are still very, very big and so I can’t predict whether we will achieve a result this time,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon arriving at the Europa summit site. “So I expect very, very difficult negotiations.”

The challenges facing the 27 EU leaders — some of whom arrived masked, some unmasked — are formidable. Their bloc is suffering through the worst recession in its history and member states are fighting over who should pay the most to help other countries and which nations should get the most to turn around their battered economies.

5 a.m.: India crossed 1 million coronavirus cases on Friday, third only to the United States and Brazil, prompting concerns about its readiness to confront an inevitable surge that could overwhelm hospitals and test the country’s feeble health care system.

A surge of 34.956 new cases in the past 24 hours took the national total to 1,003,832.

The Health Ministry also reported a record number of 687 deaths for a total of 25,602. It said 635,757 people have recovered and the recovery rate was continuing to improve at 63%.

The grim milestone comes at a time when several Indian states are imposing focused lockdowns to stem the outbreak amid frantic efforts by local governments to protect the economy.

So far, three states — Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu — have accounted for more than half of total cases. But in India’s vast countryside, which is much less prepared and with weaker health care, the pandemic is clearly growing.

4 a.m.: A large swath of Ontario will be moving on to the next phase of the provincial government’s COVID-19 recovery plan today.

Stage 3 of the reopening effort takes effect across 24 out of 34 public health units, though the jurisdictions that will keep operating under Stage 2 rules are among the busiest in the province.

Earlier this week, the government announced Stage 3 rules would allow restaurants to resume indoor service, as well as businesses such as bars, gyms and theatres to start welcoming patrons again.

The rules also raise the limits on the size of indoor gatherings to a maximum of 50 people, while as many as 100 people are allowed to congregate outdoors.

The new rules don’t yet apply in the greater Toronto and Hamilton areas, the Niagara region and Windsor-Essex, all of which are still trying to reduce the numbers of local COVID-19 cases.

Thursday 5 p.m. Ontario’s regional health units are reporting a total of 39,187 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 2,776 deaths, a jump of 125 reported infections, according to the Star’s latest count.

The rate of new infections in Ontario has fallen sharply over the last two months and has continued to fall so far in July. Over the last seven days, the province’s 34 health units have reported an average of 119 new infections per day, well down from a sustained peak of nearly 600 cases per day, seen in late April.

Thursday’s total once again included a daily tally from Toronto as the city resumed publishing a daily afternoon case count via the Toronto Public Health Twitter account.

The city saw just 28 new infections Thursday, well below the recent average.

Meanwhile, another six new fatal cases were reported in the last 24 hours, four in Toronto and two in Peel Region. During the worst of the province’s outbreak, the health units reported as many as 94 deaths in a single day.

Earlier, the province reported 107 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 26 in an intensive care unit, of whom 20 are on a ventilator. These numbers are, themselves, near the lowest the Province has reported since first publishing hospitalization data in early April.

The Province says its data is accurate to 4 p.m. the previous day. It cautions its latest count of total deaths, 2,737, may be incomplete or out of date due to delays in the reporting system. In the event of a discrepancy, “data reported by (the health units) should be considered the most up to date.”

The Star’s count includes some patients reported as “probable” COVID-19 cases. This means they have symptoms and contacts or travel history that indicate they very likely have the disease, but have not yet received a positive lab test.

Click here to read more of Thursday’s coverage.