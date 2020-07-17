Hamilton testing centre staff took a ‘beating’ from public for test result delays for weeks, manager says

Questions remain about what the coding issue was, how many people it impacted and why it took three months to identify it. Ontario Health did not respond to questions by deadline Thursday.

While the issue went undetected and unresolved, the Hester Street testing centre increasingly became “not a nice place to work,” sad Turnbull, describing a team grappling with a heat wave, a ramped-up demand for testing and people returning with complaints.

“My staff have been working extremely hard in really unbearable situations at different points,” she said. “The whole thing has been unfortunate.”

More than 16,000 people have been tested at the drive-thru since it opened April 17. A staff of 10 are regularly testing between 200 and 220 people over a five-hour period. They wear full personal protective equipment, even in the sweltering heat. Staff have tested as many as 300 people in one day.

“It’s a lot,” Turnbull said.

While the bulk of the public’s complaints went to public health — there is no number to call for the drive-thru — it is “unfair” that Turnbull’s staff took such a “beating” for a problem that wasn’t theirs, she said.

And when asked by Ontario Health last week to find a way to get people faster results, they “jumped through hoops” to do so, she said.

People tested at the drive-thru who don’t see their results on the provincial portal after four days can now return to the site between noon and 3 p.m. on weekdays. On-site, staff require a person’s government-issued photo ID. Then they log into a database called Clinical Connect, typically accessed by physicians, through which they access the result and print it off. That seems to get around the issue of tests not appearing on the provincial portal due to the coding glitch.

Staff will offer the service for however long it’s needed, Turnbull said.

***Correction: This story was updated July 17 to correct an error. The original version said that more than 1,600 people have been tested at the drive-thru but the correct number is 16,000.