Province takes over Toronto long-term care home

TORONTO — Ontario has taken over management of another long-term care home after it failed to bring a COVID-19 outbreak under control.

The government says Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged in Toronto's North York area will now be temporarily run by Humber River Hospital.

Twenty-seven people have died of the virus at the home, while another 16 residents and five staff have tested positive.

The government says the hospital had been working with staff at the home for weeks to contain the virus' spread.