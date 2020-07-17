Mobile Klinik, Telus to expand repair chain

Jim Senko, president of Telus Mobility Solutions, said Telus and Koodo locations will be able to concentrate on sales while Mobile Klinik focuses on a growing part of the mobile phone market.

He said 50 per cent of smartphone users are keeping the three or more years "so there's more customers that are looking for repair support to maintain those devices."

Consumers are also looking for more affordable options, so there's an increasing demand for pre-owned devices — which both Telus and Mobile Klinik have offered.

"That's a high-growth business for us," McGuire said. "That's where the market is heading these days as people keep their phones longer or bring their own phones (to a carrier's network)."

McGuire added that Mobile Klinik will continue to work with Rogers and Bell, which own Canada's other two national wireless networks, as well as hardware vendors including Apple and Samsung.

"A huge part of our offer is partnering with the organizations that need coverage across the country," McGuire said.

That includes not only the carriers and device manufacturers, but also insurance companies that provide the extended warranty protection for devices and major corporate customers.

"They don't want to deal with a different owner and different franchise and a different company in every small market. . . . So Mobile Klinik has positioned itself as the utility for the industry."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2020.

By David Paddon, The Canadian Press