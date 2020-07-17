Ontario reports 111 more COVID-19 cases and nine deaths as more of the economy reopens

As much of Ontario further reopens pandemic-stricken businesses and attractions, the province is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19.

There were also nine more deaths, bringing the government’s official count to 2,746 people.

But a Star tally has determined there have actually been 2,776 coronavirus deaths in the province since the virus struck in March.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Friday on Twitter that “locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases.”

There are 108 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, 30 of whom are in intensive care units. Of those, 21 are on ventilators.

“Most of Ontario enters stage three today,” tweeted Elliott, referring to the fact that 24 regions will allow indoor restaurants, bars, and gyms to open and outdoor playgrounds. The Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and southwestern Ontario will remain in stage two until at least next week.

“Please continue to practice physical distancing and wear a face covering when doing so is a challenge, such as safely visiting a favourite local store,” the minister said.

The Star is reporting 30 more deaths than the official count. The additional fatalities were not recorded earlier in the pandemic because COVID-19 tests had not been conducted before those people — most of whom were elderly residents of long-term-care homes — died.

The government says there have been 37,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Ontario’s regional health units were reporting a total of 39,187 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, according to the Star’s latest count.