What's Going On Here? Mill Street Special Enforcement Area

The City of Hamilton has designated a section of Mill Street around Smokey Hollow as a special parking enforcement area.

JUST THE FACTS

The special enforcement area is marked by signs and stretches from just north of Mountain Brow Road to to just south of Griffin Street. Any parking infractions in the designated area are punishable by a $250 ticket.

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge passed a motion at council in June to have the area covered by the same special enforcement bylaw that covers Greensville, instituted in response to traffic madness around Webster’s and Tews Falls.

She said because Webster’s and Tews Falls will be closed to visitors until at least September, waterfall visitors are travelling to other areas — including Smokey Hollow. With the exception of the aforementioned Greensville waterfalls, all waterfalls in the city, including the Waterdown waterfall — reopened to the public July 15.

“There’s certainly been an uptick at Smokey Hollow,” she said. “My big concern is that we’re going to end up in a similar state as we were last year in the fall when vehicles were being parked on both sides of Mill Street as it winds its way through Smokey Hollow.

“That was creating a really dangerous situation.”

Partridge said there were several complaints from residents about parking in the area, adding that while the parking lot at the waterfall site is small to begin with, it was barricaded to vehicles until reopening.

She said the special enforcement area will be in place in perpetuity.

However, as a result waterfall visitors have been parking on Union Street, Griffin Street and in Sealey Park, where parking is allowed, which has created a headache for area residents.