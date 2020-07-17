ServiceOntario location moving in Waterdown

Waterdown’s ServiceOntario branch is moving to a new location in the same plaza.

The 245 Dundas Street East government service office is currently located in Unit 7, but according to Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Services spokesperson Harry Malhi, it will move to Unit 1.

The office will be open in the same plaza on Aug. 4, 2020.

“The ServiceOntario centre currently located at 245 Dundas St. East, Unit 7, in Waterdown will be closing its doors at the regular closing time of 5 p.m. on July 31, 2020 and is expected to open at its usual time of 9 a.m. on August 4, 2020 at the new location of 245 Dundas Street East, Unit 1,” he said.