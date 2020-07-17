What's Going On Here? Braeheid Avenue, Cedar Street and Fern Avenue repaving

Several Waterdown repaving projects are underway or will begin this month.

JUST THE FACTS

Work is underway on Braeheid Avenue and is expected to start on Cedar Street and Fern Avenue later in July.

The construction will include complete road resurfacing, storm sewer construction and the removal and replacement of concrete curbs and sidewalks.

Work is expected to be complete by November or December.

Coco Paving Inc. is contracted to complete the work and will maintain COVID-19 safety procedures on site while in the community, such as physical distancing, according to Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge.

For more information about the project or health-related concerns, contact the city’s Construction Services department at constructionservices@hamilton.ca or call 905-546-4313.