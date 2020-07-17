Parents have concerns about cleaning, mask use and socializing, according to HWDSB survey

Nearly three-quarters of Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) parents and guardians plan to send their kids back to school in September.

An online survey, open from June 25 to July 1, asked HWDSB parents, guardians and caregivers about their top concerns and priorities regarding their child’s return to school. Schools have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board used the more than 10,000 survey responses to help shape its tentative plans for a return — which still need to be approved by the Ministry of Education.

It remains to be seen if students will return to school full-time, part-time or take classes online only.

Asked how likely respondents are to send their child back to school, nearly half said “very likely,” while one-quarter said “likely.” About one in seven said they were were “unlikely” or “very unlikely” to send kids back. One in seven said they weren’t sure. Most respondents with a child in elementary school said if the full-time return isn’t possible they’d prefer an every-other-day approach.

Respondents were eager for more practical details about a possible return.

Nine out of 10 said they wanted to know what the school day would look like and seven out of 10 wanted to know about school cleaning protocols. Two-thirds wanted information about mask and personal protective equipment (PPE) policies.

The board has said discussions around PPE will come up at its next board meeting on July 27.

As for top safety concerns, three out of five had concerns about how schools will be disinfected and more than half were worried about how physical distancing would be enforced.

Nearly half worried their child would bring COVID-19 home and infect other family members.