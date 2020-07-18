No winning ticket for Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

However, there were also two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and both were won by a total of three ticket holders — two from Ontario and one from the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 21 will grow to approximately $55 million and there will be four Maxmillions prizes offered.

By The Canadian Press