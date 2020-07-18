Today’s coronavirus news: Jays to play home games elsewhere after Ottawa rejects proposal; Quebec requires masks in all indoor public spaces; confirmed cases worldwide top 14 million

The home of their triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, has some drawbacks. The club’s stadium, Sahlen Field, opened in 1988 and inferior lighting is among the shortcomings.

Their spring base in Dunedin, though, is in a state where the rate of new cases of COVID-19 has been hitting record highs daily.

The Jays are scheduled to open the regular season on Friday in Tampa, Fla.

2:56 p.m.: Quebec became the first province in Canada to require mask-wearing in all indoor public places on Saturday, with tougher new face-covering measures coming into effect.

The new directive, which applies to people aged 12 and older, coincided with tens of thousands of Quebecers spanning out on vacation with the beginning of the traditional two-week construction holiday.

Businesses will be expected to enforce the new rules and are subject to fines of between $400 and $6,000 if their customers are caught violating the directive.

That's something that has rankled small-and-medium sized business owners. A group of 13 associations representing the majority of those businesses that'll have to apply the rules called on the burden to be shifted to delinquent clients unwilling to wear a mask.

"We do think that asking people to wear masks in indoor, closed public spaces is fine, we prefer that rather than having to go into a second confinement and having to close our businesses again," said Gopinath Jeyabalaratnam, a senior policy analyst at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

"Where we are having some trouble is that we have to play police, we have to be the enforcer of this measure."

He said some businesses have opted simply to give disposable masks to clients who don't have one — an added cost. But short of putting up signs or asking citizens to put one on, there isn't much else they can do.

"It's very difficult for a store owner to enforce it in some other way, so we don't see why business owners should pay fines," Jeyabalaratnam said.

"It should be up to the person who is refusing to wear masks who is responsible in some way to pay for his or her own mistake."

Some Quebecers have also joined protests against the new edict, arguing the government shouldn't have a blanket policy when most regions outside Montreal weren't deeply affected by COVID-19.

But Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health, has responded by stating all Quebecers should get in the habit of wearing masks to prepare for a possible second wave of the virus in the fall.

Quebec has seen a slight resurgence in COVID-19 cases in recent days, which Premier Francois Legault has said is due, in part, to house parties.

12:18 a.m.: The Bloc Quebecois says it'll support a bill to extend the federal emergency wage subsidy and make payments to people with disabilities to help with COVID-19 costs when the House of Commons meets on Monday.

In a statement, party House leader Alain Therrien said the measures proposed by the Liberal government are in keeping with demands the Bloc has made.

10:58 a.m.: The number people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York state dropped to 743 and 11 more people died, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Daily statewide statistics show New York with 754 newly confirmed cases, representing 1.08% of all tests performed. The number of people hospitalized Friday was down 22 from the previous day.

10:53 a.m.: The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 10:56 a.m. on July 18, 2020:

There are 109,835 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 57,142 confirmed (including 5,647 deaths, 49,939 resolved)

_ Ontario: 37,440 confirmed (including 2,748 deaths, 33,294 resolved)

_ Alberta: 9,219 confirmed (including 167 deaths, 8,193 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 3,198 confirmed (including 189 deaths, 2,802 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,067 confirmed (including 63 deaths, 1,002 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 936 confirmed (including 15 deaths, 793 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 325 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 318 resolved), 11 presumptive

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 262 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 259 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 168 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 163 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 36 confirmed (including 27 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 11 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases, 2 presumptive

_ Total: 109,835 (13 presumptive, 109,822 confirmed including 8,841 deaths, 96,819 resolved)

10:30 a.m.: Statistics Canada is working on plans to deliver a "contactless census" next May if COVID-19 remains a threat.

Officials from the agency said Friday the census day will be May 11, 2021 as planned

But efforts are being made to protect the health and safety of both census staff and Canadians, and any in-person census-taking will respect any applicable health advice such as physical distancing and protective gear.

9:08 a.m.: Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data, a day after the World Health Organization reported a single-day record of new infections at over 237,000. Death tolls in the United States are reaching new highs, and India’s infections are over 1 million.

9 a.m.: Iran’s president Saturday estimated as many as 25 million Iranians could have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak's beginning, and urged the public to take the pandemic seriously, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

President Hassan Rouhani cited a new Iranian Health Ministry study in offering the unprecedentedly high number of 25 million infections. Iranian officials have not explained what the report’s estimates are based and the study has not been made public.

Rouhani also said he believes an additional 30-35 million people could be infected in coming months, again without citing the basis for his estimate. Iran’s population is around 81 million people.

8:01 a.m.: Bangladesh has surpassed 200,000 cases. Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Health Directorate, said Saturday that 2,709 people had tested positive over the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 202,066, including 2,581 deaths. Bangladesh lacks adequate laboratories for testing, and experts say the actual figures are much higher. Most people in rural Bangladesh have stopped wearing masks and are thronging to shopping centres ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, scheduled for later this month.

8 a.m.: The number of confirmed cases in a new coronavirus outbreak in China’s far west has risen to 17.

The National Health Commission said Saturday that 16 more cases were identified in the previous 24 hours in the Xinjiang region, on top of a first case.

The outbreak in the city of Urumqi is the latest to pop up since China largely contained the domestic spread of the virus in March. The largest was a recent outbreak in Beijing that infected more than 330 people.

7:52 a.m.: Edmonton Oilers defenceman Caleb Jones has acknowledged he tested positive for COVID-19 before training camp.

Jones says he tested positive when he returned to Edmonton from his home in Dallas.

Jones opened his media session on Friday by revealing his positive test. He said he was asymptomatic.

7:26 a.m.: South Africa on Saturday could join the U.S., Brazil, India and Russia as the most badly hit countries as its cases near 350,000. Current case trends show it will surpass Peru.

7 a.m.: The federal government is ordering more than 75 million syringes, alcohol swabs and bandages so it is can inoculate Canadians as soon as a COVID-19 vaccine is ready.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Ottawa intends to stockpile enough vaccine supplies to be able to give at least two doses to every Canadian whenever a vaccine is available.

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world and at least 140 more in earlier stages of development, but most experts predict it will be well into 2021 before the first vaccines could be ready for wide use.

4 a.m.: Starting today, Quebec becomes the first province in Canada to require mask-wearing in all indoor public places.

The new directive, which applies to people aged 12 and older, comes into force as tens of thousands of Quebecers begin the traditional two-week construction holiday.

Businesses will be expected to enforce the new rules and are subject to fines of between $400 and $6,000 if their customers are caught violating the directive.

Some Quebecers have joined protests against the new edict, arguing the government shouldn't have a blanket policy when most regions outside Montreal weren't deeply affected by COVID-19.

3:50 a.m.: The premier of New Brunswick says his government is strongly considering easing travel restrictions for some Quebec residents living near the border.

Blaine Higgs said today there is a strong sense of community between those residents and the New Brunswick communities of Campbellton and Edmundston.

Higgs says the Health Department is exploring if it's feasible and safe to allow some Quebecers living near the border to enter New Brunswick without having to self-isolate for 14 days.

The department is compiling data and will present its recommendations next week.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said today a deal between New Brunswick and Quebec won't exclude Quebec residents from having to self-isolate for 14 days if they enter his province.

Residents of the four Atlantic provinces have been able to freely travel within the region without having to self-isolate since July 3.

