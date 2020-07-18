Toronto protesters damage statues, throw paint

Toronto police say they have arrested several people after demonstrators damaged a statue at the legislature today.
A photograph posted to social media shows Black Lives Matter protesters pouring pink paint on the statue of Sir. John A. Macdonald.
Also painted was a statue nearby of Egerton Ryerson, a public education advocate.
The protesters denounced racism and called for police defunding.
Police say several dozen people were involved.
They urged people to be peaceful and be respectful of others.
Scores of people called on the Toronto Police Services Board over the past week for the defunding of police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 18, 2020.
By The Canadian Press
