Missing boater found dead in Ontario lake

SHARBOT LAKE, Ont. — A missing boater has been found dead in eastern Ontario.

Police in Central Frontenac Township say a canoe capsized on the unnamed lake southeast of Sharbot Lake.

They say a couple had been fishing when the incident occurred.

The wife made it to shore, but her 61-year-old husband from Kingston, Ont., did not resurface.

Police say he wasn't wearing a life jacket.

They say they pulled the body of Clarence Hale from the lake in the afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 19, 2020.

By The Canadian Press