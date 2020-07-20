Today’s coronavirus news: Federal Liberals seek to pass a bill to extend wage-subsidy program; India reports record daily surge of 40,425 cases

6:30 a.m.: A new record surge of 40,425 reported cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours took India’s total to 1,118,043. The Health Ministry on Monday also reported another 681 deaths, taking total fatalities up to 27,497.
India has the third most cases and eighth most deaths in the world. A country of 1.4 billion people, India has been conducting nearly 10,000 tests per million population. More than 300,000 samples are being tested daily, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, India’s top medical research body. With India’s national lockdown largely lifted, local governments have been ordering focused lockdowns on high-risk areas where new outbreaks are surging.
5:00 a.m: The House of Commons meets today as the Liberals seek to pass a bill to extend their wage-subsidy program, send a special payment to people with disabilities and extend some legal deadlines for court cases.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the wage-subsidy program needs to be extended to December and have its criteria loosened a little, so business can re-open and employ workers even if trade is slow at first as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The payments of up to $600 for people with disabilities and the court extensions were elements of a bill the Liberals couldn't get through the House of Commons in June.
4:00 A.M.: The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada on July 20, 2020:
There are 110,338 confirmed cases in Canada.
—Quebec: 57,466 confirmed (including 5,655 deaths, 50,050 resolved)
—Ontario: 37,604 confirmed (including 2,751 deaths, 33,407 resolved)
—Alberta: 9,219 confirmed (including 167 deaths, 8,193 resolved)
—British Columbia: 3,198 confirmed (including 189 deaths, 2,802 resolved)
—Nova Scotia: 1,067 confirmed (including 63 deaths, 1,002 resolved)
—Saskatchewan: 943 confirmed (including 15 deaths, 799 resolved)
—Manitoba: 332 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 318 resolved), 11 presumptive
—Newfoundland and Labrador: 262 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 259 resolved)
—New Brunswick: 169 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 163 resolved)
—Prince Edward Island: 36 confirmed (including 29 resolved)
—Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)
—Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 11 resolved)
—Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)
—Nunavut: No confirmed cases, 2 presumptive
—Total: 110,338 (13 presumptive, 110,325 confirmed including 8,852 deaths, 97,051 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.
