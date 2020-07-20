Hamilton police dealing with an increasing number of child pornography cases

Hamilton police have seen a small increase in child pornography cases amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the true impact — being monitored provincially and nationally — is not yet known.

“People are at home, kids are at home and are online more,” said Det. Const. Adam Baglieri of Hamilton’s internet child exploitation (ICE) unit.

“We have noticed a slight uptick in those type of cases.”

On Monday, police announced a 44-year-old Hamilton man is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. The ICE unit investigation began in June. On July 16, police searched his residence.

The Hamilton Police Service is a member of the Ontario provincial strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation. The ICE unit’s mandate is to investigate internet crimes against children, including child luring and exploitation. But by far the most frequent crime the detectives investigate is the downloading or sharing of child pornography material, Baglieri said.

The number of reports police get has grown exponentially in recent years because of a more streamlined approach to reporting. Most of Hamilton’s cases come big internet companies in the U.S. — such as Facebook, Google or Twitter — that have monitoring in place to automatically detect content that may be child pornography.

In many of the cases, images are shared using the big social media companies. But Baglieri said they’re seeing more coming from cloud sharing or cloud storage. Suspects are typically tracked by their IP (Internet Protocol) address.

“Basically, everything you do online is being monitored,” he said.

Typically, this is how it works: a report about the content is sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States. From there, they filter for country of origin and the case goes to the RCMP-run National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC). Then the case gets sent to Hamilton.

In past years, a typical case could be months old by the time it landed with Hamilton police, Baglieri said.