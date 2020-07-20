LIVE VIDEO: Ontario Premier Doug Ford provides his daily COVID-19 update: July 20, 2020

Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara, Haldimand-Norfolk, Lambton and York regions will be given the green light to enter Stage 3 this Friday.
Ford will make the official announcement at Queen's Park at 1 p.m., alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minster Rod Phillips.
