Police charge truck driver in activist death

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Animal rights groups and mourning relatives expressed outrage on Monday after police in southern Ontario announced the driver of a truck that struck and killed an activist during a protest last month would not face criminal charges.

Regan Russell's family members, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and Toronto Pig Save condemned the Halton Regional Police Service for laying a non-criminal charge against the driver whose truck hit the long-time advocate on June 19.

There was no evidence to suggest the 28-year-old driver acted with criminal intent when the truck he was driving struck and killed Russell, police said.

Instead, the department chose to charge the man with careless driving causing death, a provincial traffic offence that could result in anything from a fine to two years in jail.

"Losing Regan has been a terrible experience, and the lax charge in response to her death has only made that pain deeper," read a statement issued by Russell's stepson Joshua Powell. "Grief is now compounded by anger, frustration, and confusion."

"Our family is committed to revealing the truth in Regan's death, and will be pursuing all avenues before us that work to that end."

The charge against the driver "must be upgraded to reflect the death of a kind and gentle soul who did no wrong," PETA said in a statement.

Russell, 65, was giving water to pigs that were en route to the Fearman's Pork slaughterhouse when she was struck and killed.

Temperatures had reached 30C on that day and much of southwestern Ontario was under a heat warning issued by Environment Canada.

Police said they interviewed several witnesses and reviewed video of the incident as part of their investigation, which helped them reach the conclusion of a non-criminal charge.