New rent repayment rules could lead to flood of evictions, advocates warn

Julie O’Driscoll, spokesperson for Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark, said in an emailed statement that the new rules are not a direct path to fast and uncontested evictions.

Landlords will still have to obtain what’s called a consent order from the board to allow them to skip the hearing process if a repayment plan is breached, said O’Driscoll.

But Majid said obtaining a consent order from the board is mostly administrative. The documents submitted wouldn’t show whether the repayment plan agreed to is reasonable because it doesn’t detail the tenant’s personal circumstances, including monthly income or changes in employment status.

O’Driscoll said the “legislation encourages repayment agreements so that evictions can be avoided” and that the need for board adjudicators to consider if a landlord has attempted to negotiate a repayment plan “reinforces to landlords the necessity of exploring repayment agreements and maintaining tenancies — rather than resorting to evictions.”

Tony Irwin, president and CEO of the Federation of Rental-housing Providers of Ontario (FRPO), said the new bill was meant to deal with delays at the board, which he said was “overwhelmed” with cases.

“We don’t want anybody to lose their housing, especially during a global pandemic,” said Irwin, whose organization has 2,200 members responsible for some 350,000 tenant households in Ontario.

At the outset of the pandemic the province imposed a moratorium on evictions, but not on applications made by landlords seeking to evict tenants for non-payment of rent.

Under the proposed legislation, the new rules for non-payment can apply retroactively to March 17.

Geordie Dent, who heads the Federation of Metro Toronto Tenants Associations, described the new legislation as “baffling.”

“The fact that they’re not helping tenants with money in any way is tough,” he said of the lack of specific financial aid from the provincial or federal governments for tenants unable to make rent.

Coun. Josh Matlow, who has been pushing for rent relief from other levels of government, said enacting Bill 184 could put people out on the street.

“Doug Ford told renters that he would protect them from evictions while asking them to stay home. His actions haven’t matched his words,” he said in a statement.

Carly Tisdall, who lives in an apartment near Victoria Park and Danforth Avenues, said the bill has rattled tenants.

“I was amazed by how much it just changed the entire process of eviction,” said Tisdall, who has advocated for herself and her neighbours who are struggling to pay rent.

“Long term, this changes the way people in Ontario face eviction and I think the consequences are way more far-reaching than what we can see in front of us right now,” she said.

“In a city that already struggles with homelessness, the idea of making housing more insecure seems like a poor choice and I know that it makes the people in my life and my neighbourhood very concerned for their future.”

