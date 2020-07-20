Dazed and confused? Here’s a Schools Reopening 101

Time is running out. We are almost at the middle of summer vacation, and parents and students from all levels of education are wondering what a return to school will look like in September.

All options are on the table, with a full return, full-time remote teaching, or some kind of hybrid model all being discussed by the Provincial government and the various school boards.

At every level, there are a ton of questions, which is why we are fortunate to have Kris Rushowy joining us. She is a reporter in the Queen’s Park Bureau for the Star. Prior to that, she was one of our education reporters, and she has been incredibly busy trying to figure out just what is going to happen in the Fall.

Listen to this episode and more at This Matters, or subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts.