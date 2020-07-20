Green light means go: Hamilton moves to Stage 3 Friday

“Entering into Stage 3 does not mean our fight against this virus is over,” Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger said in a release. “Please continue to follow public health recommendations including practising physical distancing, washing your hands often and staying home when you are sick.”

Also at the briefing, Ford said he was “shocked” by the rising number of COVID-19 cases in younger people. In Hamilton, 80 per cent of cases reported in the last 10 days involved people between the ages of 10 and 39.

“We do know there’s a certain amount of COVID fatigue among our young people right now,” said Health Minister Christine Elliott. “Please remember that as we’re opening up the economy, it is more important than ever before to please follow the public health rules.”

“Just use common sense,” Ford added.

Hamilton’s numbers from the last 10 days show there were seven new cases in children ages 10 to 19, 10 in people in their 20s and four in people in their 30s. Of Hamilton’s overall cases, 20 per cent, or 177 cases, are in people in their 20s.

The trend aligns with those seen by Ontario regions elsewhere as lockdowns lift.

In Hamilton, 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday — which includes all cases reported since Friday as the city doesn’t update case numbers on the weekend — bringing our total to 884. Of those, 92 per cent have recovered. A total of 44 people have died.

One outbreak is ongoing at Community Living Hamilton Mountain residence, a supportive housing facility for people with developmental delays, where one staff member tested positive.