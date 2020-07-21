Mask wearing now mandatory in Hamilton and it’s ‘very important’ they’re worn properly

Masks should be touched as little as possible when they’re being worn and only on the straps.

And it’s important to wash your hands when they’re put on or taken off.

Masks should not be shared.

For the next few weeks, the city will be “focusing on education (and) working as ambassadors to obtain voluntary compliance” with the new face-covering rules, Durlov says.

“Public health inspectors will continue on with their regular inspections and education duties. As well, bylaw (officers) will continue with their regular enforcement and education.”

But masking is not for everyone. Kids under the age of two are exempt and the city asks for people to be respectful of people that can’t wear face coverings due to health, age or other reasons.

The city is also asking people who can’t wear masks to consider other options instead of going into busy public places: like curbside pickup or off-peak service hours.

Durlov says “a self-declaration of exemption is acceptable and sufficient” for those unable to wear face coverings.

People will be expected to wear masks in restaurants and bars, Durlov says, but “the mask can be temporarily removed to allow a patron to eat or drink.”

She says the city “will work with community support agencies to increase accessibility of face coverings for those who have financial barriers. Currently the HSR service provides non-medical masks free of charge for its users.”

Wearing face coverings does not replace the need for proper hygiene and physical distancing during the pandemic.

