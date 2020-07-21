Premier Doug Ford back on campaign-style summer tour to tout COVID-19 response

Although Ontario law fixes election dates once every four years, his majority Progressive Conservatives could easily amend the legislation.

New Democrats, Liberals, and Greens have privately expressed concern Ford might want to go to the polls earlier in order to head off the anticipated post-pandemic economic tumult that may loom.

His blitz comes as he has experienced a bump in the polls due to his handling of the COVID-19 crisis that has killed more than 2,700 Ontarians and left the province in a state of emergency since March 17.

Ford had a dismal -49 per cent approval rating last July, one month after being jeered at the Toronto Raptors’ victory celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square while sharing the same stage with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mayor John Tory, who were cheered.

At the time, just 20 per cent of poll respondents approved of the job he was doing while 69 per cent disapproved and 11 per cent had no opinion.

But the most recent Campaign Research poll for the Star found Ford now has an overall 39 per-cent approval, an 88 percentage-point swing in 12 months.

The firm found 66 per cent approved of his performance with 27 disapproving and six per cent having no opinion.

Campaign Research polled 1,395 people across Ontario on July 8 and 9 using Maru/Blue’s online panel. It is an opt-in poll, but for comparison purposes, a random sample of this size would have a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

