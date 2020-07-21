Face masks now mandatory on GO Transit

The company that operates GO Transit says face masks are mandatory across the regional transit system starting today.

Metrolinx says passengers will now be required to wear masks when using either GO Transit or the UP Express shuttle that carries passengers between Toronto's Union Station and the Pearson International Airport.

Spokeswoman Anne Marie Aikins says face coverings will be required in all stations, platforms and vehicles.

She says masks have been compulsory for Metrolinx staff for some time, but the new rules for passengers are meant to offer an additional layer of protection against COVID-19.