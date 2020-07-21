B.C. aims to clear surgery backlog in 15 months if COVID-19 surge doesn’t happen

VICTORIA—British Columbia’s health minister says the province has hired more staff and increased operating-room hours to catch up on cancelled surgeries but a significant surge in COVID-19 cases could impact recovery.

Adrian Dix says 32,400 procedures were not done or not scheduled as of mid-March to retain beds that may have been needed for COVID-19 patients.

Combined with patients already on wait lists, the number of people waiting for procedures ballooned to over 95,000.

However, Dix says over half the patients whose surgeries were cancelled in the spring had them between May 18 and June 25.