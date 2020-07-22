Morneau repays WE $41,000 for travel expenses

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau is facing calls for his resignation after revealing he sent a cheque to the WE organization today to repay some $41,000 related to travel expenses the group covered.

After going over receipts ahead of his testimony to a House of Commons committee, the finance minister says it was to his surprise that he couldn't account for tens of thousands of dollars in expenses related to accommodation and other charges the organization covered.

Morneau says it was always his intention to personally cover those amounts, but WE didn't charged them to him and his family.

Morneau says the amounts were related to a trip he took to Ecuador in the summer of 2017 to see some of the humanitarian work WE was undertaking there.

After contacting the charity, Morneau says, he sent a cheque for $41,366 today to repay the full cost of the trips.

He says accepting the expenses, even unknowingly, is not appropriate and he has forwarded the information to the ethics commissioner.

The ethics watchdog is already investigating Morneau as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's role in giving WE Charity a contract to run a $900-million student-volunteer program.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre says Canadians will find it hard to believe that Morneau couldn't know about thousands of dollars of travel expenses the organization covered, particularly as a cabinet minister forbidden from accepting such a benefit.

"We know that this is illegal. We know that you ought to have recused yourself," Poilievre said, referring to the decision on the student grant program, before adding: "Minister, you've lost the moral authority to hold your office."

He then called on Morneau to resign.