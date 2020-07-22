Feds relax fingerprint rules due to COVID-19

"We are encouraging departments and agencies to only use this conditional screening practice for low-risk positions," the secretariat said.

Even with the variation, access to classified information remains restricted only to employees who have been granted the appropriate security screening status, it added.

"Under these circumstances, any letters of offer would be conditional on the security screening ultimately being successfully completed and the employee being confirmed at the appropriate security screening level for the position."

Between mid-March and May, 13 new hires at the Canadian Space Agency received conditional security clearances with no fingerprints, said Andrea Matte, a spokeswoman for the agency. "Additional screening activities and security measures were put in place."

Since May, with new sanitation measures available, the space agency has been able to take fingerprints for all but two of these new hires and they are now fully cleared, Matte said.

The direction from Treasury Board indicated the measure was meant for agencies that grant employees a level known as "reliability status," whereas the RCMP uses the higher level of "enhanced reliability status" given the nature of its work and security levels within the organization, said Catherine Fortin, an RCMP spokeswoman.

"The RCMP did not provide the authority to implement this measure, and as a result there is no indication it was ever used in our organization," she said. During the pandemic, hiring has been done on a priority basis and each of the regions had its own processes for use of personal protective equipment and cleaning protocols, Fortin added. "Any individuals being hired at this time would have to be considered critical."

TBS has also encouraged departments and agencies to only use this conditional screening practice for low-risk positions.

Because the total number of conditional clearances granted using the variation will depend on decisions made within each department, an estimate of the number of people affected is not available, the Treasury Board Secretariat said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2020.

— Follow @JimBronskill on Twitter

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press