Ontario says Hamilton’s bars can serve inside; owners are taking a ‘cautious’ approach

For Matthew Kershaw, owner of the Other Bird chain of bars and restaurants including the Mule on King William Street and Odds on James Street South, “caution” is the word as they watch to see what happens.

“I do not expect people who are cautious ... to be out for a couple weeks,” Kershaw says.

A fear among some is the mix of alcohol and physical-distancing requirements, but owners are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

The city’s public health services is “currently reviewing the appropriate processes and procedures for the reopening of bars,” spokesperson Jacqueline Durlov said in an email. “We understand there is significant interest in this piece specifically, and will be releasing the information when appropriate to do so.”

At present there’s some consensus about procedures, including strict adherence to mandatory mask wearing (which means removing masks only when eating or drinking while seated), as well as physical-distancing rules that preclude socializing and general rowdiness.

Jordan Geertsma, owner of Snooty Fox in Westdale, plans to open Monday, but not before making sure there are no shortcomings.

Geertsma says the main obstacle will be traffic flows “to prevent needless interaction.”

No one expects the rules to be fun, but if the numbers go up the Brain will close, Greenspan says, “we shut down early and we’d do it again.”

Going to a bar will certainly be a different experience for the foreseeable future, especially as some businesses plan to limit seating time and close earlier.

“Nothing good can happen at 2 a.m.,” Srivastva says.