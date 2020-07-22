PM must look into complaints about GG: Singh

Earlier Wednesday, Trudeau did not take questions as he entered the Commons.

The Prime Minister's Office declined Tuesday to answer questions about the report but said every Canadian has the right to work in a healthy, respectful and safe environment.

In a statement Tuesday, the Governor General's press secretary said Rideau Hall strongly believes in the importance of a healthy workplace, adding the CBC story stands in stark contrast to the reality of working at the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General.

"We deeply regret this reporting, which is in stark contrast to the reality of working at the OSGG, and obscures the important work done by our dedicated staff in honouring, representing, and showcasing Canadians," said the Rideau Hall statement.

Rideau Hall said it has "stringent internal processes for our employees to voice concerns" through its human resources department, an independent ombudsman, and its "excellent relationships" with the unions that represent employees.

"Since the beginning of the mandate, no formal complaint regarding harassment has been made through any of these channels," the statement said.

Rideau Hall said it has a lower turnover compared with other departments, and that one of the benefits of being in the public service is the ability to move to different departments to get new career experience.

The statement said that is "something that is personally encouraged by the Governor General, who believes that career growth and opportunity are vitally important."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2020.

