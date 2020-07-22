Cineplex urges Ontario to modify theatre occupancy rules

TORONTO — Executives at Cineplex Inc. are urging the Ontario government to loosen restrictions over how many people can occupy its buildings at a single time.

Dan McGrath, chief operating officer of the Canadian movie theatre chain, says the company has been in conversations with the province's health ministry in hopes of revising movie theatre limits to allow 50 moviegoers inside a single auditorium.

Ontario's Stage 3 reopening guidelines, introduced last week, cap movie theatres at an occupancy of 50 people throughout the entire building, regardless of how many auditoriums it operates.

McGrath says the existing capacity doesn't make economic sense for the chain as it faces the costs of running the business and paying employees at each theatre.