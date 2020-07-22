Campaign launched to save ‘lifeblood’ of communities

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is launching a new national campaign designed to get Canadians to support all those mom-and-pop operations that make their Main Streets so unique and welcoming.
When soliciting messaging ideas from business owners, one submission packed a powerful punch: "Buy local or bye local."
Laura Jones, executive vice-president of CFIB, said it succinctly sums up the situation facing countless small business owners across the country, whose very survival in the coming months may well hinge on whether Canadians give them the support they so desperately need.
The CFIB’s new #SmallBusinessEveryDay campaign, running to the fall, is designed to provide a desperately needed lifeline for small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“More than a million small businesses across Canada are fighting for their survival,” Jones said in a new CFIB video.
The campaign, supported by Torstar Metroland, which this newspaper is part of, involves simple challenges for people such as walking to a local shop to purchase a coffee or cupcake, buying a loved one a gift from a local Main Street store, or promoting local businesses by word of mouth or through social media.
Regular surveys of its more than 110,000 small- and medium-sized business across the country show how dire the situation has become for businesses that for many were closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The results are reflected in a business recovery dashboard updated weekly at smallbusinesseverday.ca. While about half of businesses across Canada are fully open, only one in three are at normal staffing levels and one in five are making normal sales.
“While the Amazons and Walmarts of the world are doing just fine, odds are that your favourite restaurateur, retailer, hairdresser, dry-cleaner, tailor dress shop owner are not,” said Jones.
The CFIB said seven out of 10 business owners worry that customers won’t come back, and almost half of Canadians know a business that has closed permanently due to COVID-19.
Torstar Metroland, which owns community and daily newspapers across Ontario, became a partner with the CFIB campaign because small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy. The company is planning a special feature on the initiative in the Aug. 6 edition of more than 70 newspapers including the Toronto Star, reaching more than three million adult readers.
The newspapers will also feature free profiles of small businesses.
“We know that small, independent businesses are the lifeblood of the communities we serve, and we are thrilled to be able to tell their stories at a time when they most need our readers’ support,” said Dana Robbins, vice-president of community brands east region for the company.
Kelly Montague, vice-president of community brands west region, said the partnership is a natural fit because both the CFIB and the newspapers are the voice of small business.
“I think it’s crucial right now to support small business,” she said. “We take for granted those small businesses we’re used to in our communities. We sometimes think they’ll always be there.
“But if we’re not patronizing them, they won’t be there,” she said. “We need to support the businesses in our communities now more than ever.”
The SmallBusinessEveryday.ca website also promotes many other Canadian campaigns that have been launched to support local business owners facing unprecedented financial and emotional stress.
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is launching a new national campaign designed to get Canadians to support all those mom-and-pop operations that make their Main Streets so unique and welcoming.
When soliciting messaging ideas from business owners, one submission packed a powerful punch: "Buy local or bye local."
Laura Jones, executive vice-president of CFIB, said it succinctly sums up the situation facing countless small business owners across the country, whose very survival in the coming months may well hinge on whether Canadians give them the support they so desperately need.
The CFIB’s new #SmallBusinessEveryDay campaign, running to the fall, is designed to provide a desperately needed lifeline for small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“More than a million small businesses across Canada are fighting for their survival,” Jones said in a new CFIB video.
The campaign, supported by Torstar Metroland, which this newspaper is part of, involves simple challenges for people such as walking to a local shop to purchase a coffee or cupcake, buying a loved one a gift from a local Main Street store, or promoting local businesses by word of mouth or through social media.
Regular surveys of its more than 110,000 small- and medium-sized business across the country show how dire the situation has become for businesses that for many were closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The results are reflected in a business recovery dashboard updated weekly at smallbusinesseverday.ca. While about half of businesses across Canada are fully open, only one in three are at normal staffing levels and one in five are making normal sales.
“While the Amazons and Walmarts of the world are doing just fine, odds are that your favourite restaurateur, retailer, hairdresser, dry-cleaner, tailor dress shop owner are not,” said Jones.
The CFIB said seven out of 10 business owners worry that customers won’t come back, and almost half of Canadians know a business that has closed permanently due to COVID-19.
Torstar Metroland, which owns community and daily newspapers across Ontario, became a partner with the CFIB campaign because small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy. The company is planning a special feature on the initiative in the Aug. 6 edition of more than 70 newspapers including the Toronto Star, reaching more than three million adult readers.
The newspapers will also feature free profiles of small businesses.
“We know that small, independent businesses are the lifeblood of the communities we serve, and we are thrilled to be able to tell their stories at a time when they most need our readers’ support,” said Dana Robbins, vice-president of community brands east region for the company.
Kelly Montague, vice-president of community brands west region, said the partnership is a natural fit because both the CFIB and the newspapers are the voice of small business.
“I think it’s crucial right now to support small business,” she said. “We take for granted those small businesses we’re used to in our communities. We sometimes think they’ll always be there.
“But if we’re not patronizing them, they won’t be there,” she said. “We need to support the businesses in our communities now more than ever.”
The SmallBusinessEveryday.ca website also promotes many other Canadian campaigns that have been launched to support local business owners facing unprecedented financial and emotional stress.
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is launching a new national campaign designed to get Canadians to support all those mom-and-pop operations that make their Main Streets so unique and welcoming.
When soliciting messaging ideas from business owners, one submission packed a powerful punch: "Buy local or bye local."
Laura Jones, executive vice-president of CFIB, said it succinctly sums up the situation facing countless small business owners across the country, whose very survival in the coming months may well hinge on whether Canadians give them the support they so desperately need.
The CFIB’s new #SmallBusinessEveryDay campaign, running to the fall, is designed to provide a desperately needed lifeline for small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“More than a million small businesses across Canada are fighting for their survival,” Jones said in a new CFIB video.
The campaign, supported by Torstar Metroland, which this newspaper is part of, involves simple challenges for people such as walking to a local shop to purchase a coffee or cupcake, buying a loved one a gift from a local Main Street store, or promoting local businesses by word of mouth or through social media.
Regular surveys of its more than 110,000 small- and medium-sized business across the country show how dire the situation has become for businesses that for many were closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The results are reflected in a business recovery dashboard updated weekly at smallbusinesseverday.ca. While about half of businesses across Canada are fully open, only one in three are at normal staffing levels and one in five are making normal sales.
“While the Amazons and Walmarts of the world are doing just fine, odds are that your favourite restaurateur, retailer, hairdresser, dry-cleaner, tailor dress shop owner are not,” said Jones.
The CFIB said seven out of 10 business owners worry that customers won’t come back, and almost half of Canadians know a business that has closed permanently due to COVID-19.
Torstar Metroland, which owns community and daily newspapers across Ontario, became a partner with the CFIB campaign because small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy. The company is planning a special feature on the initiative in the Aug. 6 edition of more than 70 newspapers including the Toronto Star, reaching more than three million adult readers.
The newspapers will also feature free profiles of small businesses.
“We know that small, independent businesses are the lifeblood of the communities we serve, and we are thrilled to be able to tell their stories at a time when they most need our readers’ support,” said Dana Robbins, vice-president of community brands east region for the company.
Kelly Montague, vice-president of community brands west region, said the partnership is a natural fit because both the CFIB and the newspapers are the voice of small business.
“I think it’s crucial right now to support small business,” she said. “We take for granted those small businesses we’re used to in our communities. We sometimes think they’ll always be there.
“But if we’re not patronizing them, they won’t be there,” she said. “We need to support the businesses in our communities now more than ever.”
The SmallBusinessEveryday.ca website also promotes many other Canadian campaigns that have been launched to support local business owners facing unprecedented financial and emotional stress.