By the numbers: Use of force by Hamilton police

In all but one incident, the shootings were to euthanize an injured animal. In one incident, a carbine rifle was accidentally fired.

That incident happened at the conclusion of a high-risk call when an officer was unloading his carbine, said police spokesperson Jackie Penman. The carbine was pointed in a safe direction and the firearm discharged into the ground.

“There was no risk to the public nor any other officers,” she said.

Of the 28 shootings: pistols were used twice, shotguns used 15 times and carbine rifles used 10. In 2018, the police board approved the purchase of 26 of the high-powered Colt Canada C8 guns, arguing they were needed in “active shooter” situations.

That initial purchase was about $95,000 and was paid out of surplus money from the previous year’s budget. At that time, Hamilton was the last of the “big 12” police services in Ontario to get carbine rifles. Hamilton has not had an active shooter situation, but the carbine rifles are used when someone may have a gun.

Critics have called the guns a “militarization” of police and the rifles have been one of the areas of spending criticized by those calling to defund the police.

Initially, 48 officers were trained to use the high-power rifles, but that has expanded.

This year, police are spending just over $61,000 on 18 new carbine rifles. Again, its budgeted to come out of a $1.4-million surplus from 2019. The carbines are intended to replace shotguns.

There were no people shot by Hamilton police last year.

There were two fatal police shootings in 2018 — Quinn MacDougall, on April 3, and Robyn Garlow, on Oct. 20. Both of those cases involved people in crisis armed with a knife, and in both case the SIU cleared police of wrongdoing.

And there has been one fatal police shooting so far this year. On July 7, 2020, 42-year-old Jason Peterson was fatally shot by police outside a variety store. Police had been searching for a suspect in a domestic call involving a shotgun. The SIU is investigating.

Firearm pointed and handgun drawn

Just like shootings, police are only allowed to draw or point a gun if there are reasonable grounds that its needed to protect against loss of life or serious injury.

These situations often involve high-risk arrests where someone is believed to have a weapon and what police call “dynamic entries,” such as forcing in the door of a barricaded person or executing a warrant involving weapons.

In 2019, firearms were pointed 128 times and handguns drawn in front of a member of the public 29 times.

Aerosol weapon

Better known as pepper spray, this is considered an “intermediate weapon” and allowed in instances where someone is, at minimum, “actively resisting” police. Pepper spray was used twice last year. It’s use by police has significant decreased since CEWs (or Tasers) were introduced in 2005.

Empty-hand hard and empty-hand soft

These types of physical force only require reports when someone is hurt or if the force is combined with another act of force that requires reporting.

Empty-hand hard includes punches, kicks, elbow strikes and grounding a person. There were 16 reported incidents in 2019.

Empty-hand soft includes joint locks, some grounding techniques and using pressure points. There were 23 reported incidents in 2019.

Impact weapon soft and impact weapon hard

This includes using a baton. “Soft” incidents generally refer to using the baton as leverage, such as while depressing a pressure point. This is hardly ever used and there was just one report in 2019. “Hard” is when the baton is used to strike someone and is allowed when someone is being “assaultive.” There were four reported incidents in 2019.

Conducted energy weapon (CEW)

Better known by the brand name Taser, these are widely used by all front-line officers. Hamilton police have more than 700 officers trained to use CEWs.

They are used as an “intermediate weapon.” Since 2009, it’s been the Hamilton police policy to use CEWs when someone, at minimum, is assaultive or when there is the threat of serious bodily harm to themselves or others.

When deployed correctly, a person cannot move. However, in about 50 per cent of cases it doesn’t work, often because one of the two prongs doesn’t connect, they are too close together or the line breaks.

CEWs were used 166 times in 2019, including 61 times where it was fired. In other incidents, the CEWs were taken out of their holster and displayed. In 44 incidents, CEWs were used to control a person in crisis and in seven cases to apprehend someone thought to be armed.

In 58 incidents, the person had access to a weapon, and in most of those cases — 41 — that was a knife.

Who is using force and when?

Hamilton police measure the who and the when for times when force is used.

Front-line patrol officers account for 75 per cent of use-of-force incidents.

In 2019, July was the busiest month for force incidents with 40; the lowest was November with 23. Thursdays were the most common day with 74 incidents, compared to a low of 38 on Fridays. There is no obvious explanation as to why, police note.

How often are people hurt?

There were 72 incidents in 2019 where a member of the public or a police officer was hurt or required medical attention. Most were minor and some required medical treatment for more than one thing.

The most common reason for someone needing medical treatment was mental-health assessment (51 times), followed by needing CEW probes removed (35 times), injuries caused by “grounding” (22 times) and self-inflicted injuries or injuries before police arrived (eight times).

Weapons

There were 99 incidents where a member of the public was carrying or had nearby access to a weapon. As in past years, knives are the most common (52 incidents). However, the number of incidents in which someone had a gun or replica gun almost doubled — 16 incidents in 2018 to 30 incidents last year.