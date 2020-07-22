City to reopen some amenities as Hamilton enters Stage 3

Along with bars, gyms and theatres, a number of the city’s public amenities will be available Friday as Hamilton enters Stage 3 of the province’s COVID-19 reopening strategy.

Kids will once again be able to use the city’s nearly 300 play structures, which have been closed since mid-March.

“Any yellow caution tape that still remains will be removed, our signage will come down,” said Emergency Operations Centre director Paul Johnson at a media briefing on Wednesday.

Starting this week, the Gage Park Tropical Greenhouse will be open to the public Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We feel the time is now to start to open up a few of our indoor spaces, as well,” Johnson said.

Visitors must use the entrance off Lawrence Road, and are required to wear masks or face coverings and maintain physical distancing except within social circles.

The city will also turn on water fountains used to fill water bottles and dog bowls on Friday.

“The signage is very clear: you’re not to drink from these fountains, they’re actually meant to fill bottles,” Johnson said. “They will be cleaned twice a day, but they will not be cleaned in between each use.”

Fountains designed for drinking by mouth will remain closed.

Starting in August, Hamiltonians will be able to apply for permits for special events, such as family picnics, at outdoor public spaces like parks and heritage sites. Under Stage 3, outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people are permitted.