Principal of company linked to Pat Musitano found murdered in London

One of the principals of a company associated with slain Hamilton mobster Pat Musitano has been found murdered in a wooded area of London.

London police have identified the human remains found July 19 as those of Grant Norton, one of the key principals of Havana Group Supplies Inc.

Norton, 59, had been reported missing by a family member on July 12, two days after Musitano was gunned down in a Burlington parking lot. Norton had last been seen in London on July 6.

On July 19, following up on leads, London police conducted a search in an area near Adelaide Street and the Thames River and remains were found.

“Given the condition in which the remains were found, it was not possible to confirm whether they were human without a forensic autopsy conducted over the course of two days,” London police stated in a release.

The cause of death will not be released.

“The investigation is highly active,” London police stated, adding that they are now conducting a search and forensic examination of a residence at 20 Adelaide St. S. in London.

It’s not immediately clear if Norton’s homicide is connected to the slaying of Musitano, a minority shareholder in Havana Group Supplies. It had been alleged in a court document that Musitano was receiving under-the-table payments for loads of soil that were being dumped at Waterdown Garden Supplies in rural Flamborough.

Havana Group Supplies is a construction-related company operating in the Hamilton area that was the subject of an extensive Spectator investigation in 2019 for its questionable business practices.

In March, a warrant was issued for Norton’s arrest after he repeatedly failed to show up for court appearances. He was facing seven charges, including fraud, theft, uttering threats, conspiracy and obstructing a peace officer, and he was wanted by police in Niagara, Waterloo Region and London for breaching bail conditions.