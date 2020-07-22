The late Nick Cordero to have an album released in his honour

Nick Cordero, the Broadway actor who spent more than 90 days in a hospital fighting for his life after contracting coronavirus, will have an album released posthumously.

Broadway Records said Wednesday it will release “Nick Cordero: Live Your Life” on Sept. 17 — what would have been his 42nd birthday.

Cordero’s album is named after one of his songs and captures his cabaret performance in April 2019 at the Broadway supper club Feinstein’s/54 Below.

Cordero was in many stage productions, including “Bullets Over Broadway” in New York, which earned him a Tony Award nomination. He died June 7.