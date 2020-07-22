The Hamilton Fire Department responded to a fire at a recycling facility in Flamborough just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, deputy fire chief Dan Milovanovic said in an email.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a “well-involved” fire in a building at 624 Middletown Rd.

Additional crews were called in to help with water supply and fire attack.

“At this time crews are very active and will be on scene for some time,” said Milovanovic Wednesday evening.