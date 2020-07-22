The Hamilton Fire Department responded to a fire at a recycling facility in Flamborough just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, deputy fire chief Dan Milovanovic said in an email.
The Office of the Fire Marshal and the Ministry of the Environment have been called after a large fire at a recycling facility in Dundas Wednesday night.
The fire at 624 Middletown Rd., south of Concession 4 West, caused approximately $1.2 million in damages, said Hamilton Fire Department assistant deputy chief Shawn De Jager.
Fire crews were called to the recycling facility just before 7:45 p.m. July 22 and found a well-involved fire in a portion of the building, he said. Additional fire crews were called in.
“After an aggressive fire attack, crews where able to contain the fire to the portion of the main building where the fire started,” De Jager said.
No one was in the building when crews arrived. One firefighter sustained a minor injury.
Firefighters remained on scene overnight and Thursday morning working to extinguish hot spots, he said. Heavy machinery is also being used to remove the collapsed part of the building.
Middletown Road remains closed between 4th Concession and Sodom Road.
Nicole O’Reilly is a Hamilton-based reporter covering crime and justice for The Spectator. Reach her via email: noreilly@thespec.com