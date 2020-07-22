VIDEO: Flamborough recycling facility fire causes $1.2 million in damage

The Office of the Fire Marshal and the Ministry of the Environment have been called after a large fire at a recycling facility in Flamborough Wednesday night.

The fire at 624 Middletown Rd., south of Concession 4 West, caused approximately $1.2 million in damage, said Hamilton Fire Department assistant deputy chief Shawn De Jager.

Fire crews were called to the recycling facility just before 7:45 p.m. July 22 and found a well-involved fire in a portion of the building, he said. Additional fire crews were called in.

“After an aggressive fire attack, crews were able to contain the fire to the portion of the main building where the fire started,” De Jager said.