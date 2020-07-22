VIDEO: Flamborough recycling facility fire causes $1.2 million in damage

The Office of the Fire Marshal and the Ministry of the Environment have been called after a large fire at a recycling facility in Flamborough Wednesday night.
The fire at 624 Middletown Rd., south of Concession 4 West, caused approximately $1.2 million in damage, said Hamilton Fire Department assistant deputy chief Shawn De Jager.
Fire crews were called to the recycling facility just before 7:45 p.m. July 22 and found a well-involved fire in a portion of the building, he said. Additional fire crews were called in.
“After an aggressive fire attack, crews were able to contain the fire to the portion of the main building where the fire started,” De Jager said.
Hamilton fire crews battle a stubborn blaze at a recycling facility on Middletown Road July 22. Resident Jaxon Vanderkruk captured this footage and shared it with the Flamborough Review.
No one was in the building when crews arrived. One firefighter received a minor injury.
An initial assessment of the site — a metal recycling and end-of-life vehicle processing facility — by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks overnight showed no impacts, said ministry spokesperson Lindsay Davidson.
However, a ministry officer is expected to meet with the City of Hamilton at the site again Thursday to assess the area in daylight.
The ministry’s spills action centre received a call about a fire around 9:30 p.m. and staff arrived on site around midnight, Davidson said.
By that time, the fire had consumed the entire structure. There were no requests for air monitoring as smoke was not affecting nearby residents.
Water used to douse the fire was found within a 150 metre stretch of the ditch that runs along Middletown Road and most of the fire water was contained on the property, Davidson said.
The ministry assessed nearby surface water receptors, including a small tributary of Spencer Creek about 500 meters from the fire site, but did not see any impacts overnight. The property owner will be contacted and will be responsible for any mitigation needed.
Firefighters remained on scene overnight and Thursday morning, working to extinguish hot spots, De Jager said. Heavy machinery is also being used to remove the collapsed part of the building.
Middletown Road remains closed between 4th Concession and Sodom Road.
