Thousands of Hamiltonians impacted by COVID-19 test result glitch

“As you can imagine, building a lab system essentially from scratch in response to this global pandemic is no small feat,” said Alexandra Hilkene, spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott. “As such, and while it’s easy for Ms. Horwath to criticize, we’re proud of what the team across Ontario Health, the ministry and Public Health Ontario have accomplished in such a short amount of time.”

The Spectator has been investigating the delays since residents first raised concerns four weeks ago.

It remains unclear if any of the affected 6,700 results were ever added to the portal later or if they continue to remain offline. It’s also not clear how many people will never know their result if they didn’t seek it out.

Many people whose results never appeared went looking for them.

Toward the end of June and beginning of July, calls to Hamilton public health about missing tests “ballooned,” said Dr. Ninh Tran, the city’s associate medical officer of health. The city was sometimes able to access negative test results from the local lab, but people could also call their family physician who had access via a different portal.

The level of calls became “problematic,” preventing staff from doing other work, Tran said, noting the volume has now dropped off.

People tested at the Dave Andreychuk Assessment Centre can now return to the drive-thru site if they haven’t received results four days after being tested there. Staff print off their result, accessing it through the same portal physicians use.

About 40 per cent tests conducted at the centre — about 16,000 when the issue was discovered — were affected.

In recent days, about 70 people a day have been returning for their results, said Laurel Turnbull, a manager with the Hamilton Family Health Team running the centre. She wasn’t sure if those returning were tested before the issue was fixed, if the issue is still ongoing and results are still not appearing, or if people were recently tested and are jumping the gun, coming back just before their result is posted online.

Staff at the centre took a “beating” from the public for weeks before the cause of delays was known, Turnbull said. Residents accused staff of losing their tests.

As for whether or not the issue truly has been resolved, “I think time will tell,” she said.