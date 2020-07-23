Hamilton residents still paying to replace toxic lead water lines amid COVID-19 pandemic

Even in the middle of a pandemic, 500 Hamilton homeowners shelled out thousands of dollars to replace toxic lead water lines this year.

Now politicians at two levels of government are looking for ways to make it cheaper to get the lead out.

There are an estimated 20,000 homes in Hamilton with old service lines that can allow toxic lead to leach into drinking water at the tap — a particular health risk for pregnant women and small children. At least 10 per cent of annual tap water tests done by the city show lead levels above government health guidelines.

It’s not a new dilemma — but Liberal MP Bob Bratina figures the federal government now has a “once in a generation opportunity” to use pandemic economic recovery cash to end the risk of lead in drinking water.

Bratina wrote an open letter to his own government arguing such funding “can and must be used to address the national public health crisis we face in the form of lead-contaminated drinking water.”

The former city mayor, who championed Hamilton’s early efforts to study lead pollution and introduce a low-interest loan program for homeowners, suggests the federal government can help cities across Canada both study and prevent the leaching of lead into tap water.

A personal tax credit for homeowners seeking to replace lead pipes, which can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $4,000, is one example.

Hamilton’s existing loan program already coaxes between 700 and 800 homeowners each year into replacing lead service lines, said city water director Andrew Grice.

Despite COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty and construction slowdowns, around 500 more replacements have occurred this year. Still, at that rate it will take Hamilton about 25 years to end the underground lead threat.

The city is trying to make the process more affordable for low-income residents by offering a zero-interest loan to eligible households to cover up to $2,500 of the cost of digging out the lead pipes.