Hot times in Lake Ontario: average water temperatures hit 25-year record highs

Average Lake Ontario water temperatures hit a record 25 C in July, right on time for joyful beachgoers freed from pandemic lockdown.

But enjoy a balmy beach dip sooner rather than later — because toxic algae love warm water even more than you do.

July satellite data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s “CoastWatch” program shows surface water temperatures ranging between three and five degrees higher than normal across most Great Lakes other than large, typically colder Superior.

On July 10, Lake Ontario’s average surface temperature reached around 25 C — a record this early in summer and on par with the highest such measurements in any month since satellite data collection began. (The lakewide average also flirted with 25 C in 2012 and 1995, but not until August.)

“It’s right up there with the warmest years we’ve ever seen based on satellite data,” said NOAA Great Lakes researcher Eric Anderson, who nonetheless cautioned the temperatures swimmers feel at the beach vary greatly by location.

(For example, the latest Hamilton beach tests by public health showed water temperatures closer to 21 C compared to 24 C on the eastern side of the lake Wednesday.)

Aside from the intense summer heat, the record surface temperatures are likely due in part to the notably warmer winter we had and low-to-absent ice cover on the Great Lakes. More records could yet be broken, since Lake Ontario tends to see temperatures peak in August.

That’s not a good thing, said McMaster University environmental engineering professor Gail Krantzberg — certainly not for the environment, or even for swimmers in the long run.

“Algal blooms just love the heat,” said Krantzberg, a Great Lakes science expert. “I would not be surprised if we see more beach closures as a result.”

Hamilton Harbour is typically plagued by the arrival of toxic blue-green algae every summer. The cyanobacteria can produce toxins that are harmful to people and pets who swallow contaminated water.