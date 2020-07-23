Judge withholds decision on Torstar takeover

TORONTO — An Ontario judge has put off a decision on the proposed $60-million friendly takeover of Torstar Corp.

The judge says she needs more time to read in detail the documents provided to her late on Wednesday by two groups that want to block the deal with NordStar Capital LP.

Court approvals are routinely required by law after shareholders vote on this type of transaction.

Torstar and NordStar asked for the hearing prior to the Tuesday shareholder vote that endorsed their deal by a wide margin.