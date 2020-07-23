Mixed COVID messages in Alberta leave parents and teachers concerned about schools reopening

“We will continue to adjust protocols as required on the advice of our chief medical officer of health and in consultation with the education system. We are confident that our plan will work.”

If an outbreak were to occur at one of the schools, Alberta Chief Medical Officer Deena Hinshaw said. “We will almost certainly identify cases of COVID-19 in students and staff in the fall. I want to stress there is no risk-free approach to living with COVID-19, yet we still have to learn to live with it.”

Jason Kenney also said the youth, especially children, “are at low risk of infection and very low risk of severe health outcomes from COVID-19.”

Calgary makes masks mandatory

Calgary City Council announced that it will be mandatory for everyone to wear masks in public indoor spaces and public transportation.

Since Friday July 17, 2020 Calgary has jumped 431 in active COVID-19 cases, bringing the amount of cases to 635.

“We’ve doubled in one week, that’s exponential growth. If we double again in one week and again in one week, that means two weeks from now, we will have more active cases in Calgary than we had at the height of the crisis in April. So this is bad. We certainly have more cases now than we did in March when we shut everything down,” Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Monday.

Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) chief Tom Sampson and strategic services manager with Calgary Community Standards Kay Choi presented the new bylaw.

While Choi spoke of exceptions for youth and those with “medical issues or disabilities that inhibit them from wearing a mask,” those without a mask in a designated masked areas could receive a fine of $200. “Enforcement will be used as a last resort to be deployed only as needed,” she said.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson had said that he believed the mask mandate should be a provincial announcement rather than municipal but Edmonton City Council is having an emergency meeting today to further discuss the matter.

This reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.