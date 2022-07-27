COVID-19 widening gaps between wealthier and less-wealthy Ontarians: report

Pop star Madonna described the COVID-19 pandemic as humanity's "great equalizer" in March, but a new report by Hamilton-based think-tank Cardus says otherwise.

The report, released on July 22, reveals that while a disproportionate share of the economic burden of COVID-19 has fallen on younger and on lower-income Canadians, the wealthiest 40 per cent of Canadians have amassed an estimated $5.3 billion in savings due to lower expenses and less discretionary spending throughout the pandemic.

“I think it is pretty stark,” said Brian Dijkema, vice president of external affairs at Cardus. “There’s a real sense with salaried employees — usually in upper management — of how buffered they were from the economic disaster of the crisis, where as those on the lower end of the income scale were hit quite hard.”

Cardus’ researchers analyzed data from Statistics Canada and RBC Economics and found 80 per cent of jobs lost throughout the crisis occurred among Canadians on the bottom half of the income ladder, while people 15 to 24 years old saw significantly greater employment losses from February to April than did people 25 years and older.

During that time, employment of those aged 15 to 19 declined by 40 per cent, and employment for those aged 20 to 24 declined by 31 per cent, while Canadians 25 and older saw a decline of 13 per cent.

Percentage change in employment in Canada from February to April 2020, by age. — Cardus graphic

The wages of jobs lost during this time — largely accommodation, food services, wholesale and retail positions held by younger Canadians — were so low compared to the jobs that survived, that from February to April, average wages in Canada actually rose by 7.3 per cent, largely because declines in employment in low-paying sectors had the effect of raising average wages.

In the same period, some Canadians were able to save money as spending on travel, transportation, dining out and retail fell, and those who could work from home no longer commuted.

According to the study, data from RBC on changes in credit card usage suggests consumer spending was down an average of 26 per cent in the heart of the national lockdown, between March 24 and April 21, compared to pre-COVID-19 spending levels.