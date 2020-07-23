Good news on Hamilton’s COVID-19 front

Hamilton has some good news.

Since Monday, our total number of COVID-19 cases has held steady at 881. It’s also been one month since we had a new COVID-19 death. And as Hamiltonians prepare to enter Stage 3 Friday, there are just 15 active known cases in the city.

“It’s fantastic, right?” said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health. “Our active cases are right down, our recovery rate is right up. We’re of course really, really pleased in terms of where we are sitting right now.”

Richardson attributed the success to “all the hard work that has gone on.” She commended Hamiltonians for following public health guidelines and those running seniors’ homes for strictly enforcing infection prevention and control measures.

“It can be really tough on people in terms of these restrictions and none of us really want to do it,” she said. “But Hamilton has done really well following guidance and we’ve had that pay off.”

Still, she urged people to continue following public health guidelines and comply with the city’s mandatory mask bylaw.

“It is so important,” she said.

The city’s last COVID-19 death occurred June 23. Joan Wallace, 87, was a resident of the Rosslyn Retirement Residence, a home that’s now had its licence stripped. She died in hospital a day after her son held her hand for the first time in months and told her he loved her.

A total of 44 people have died with COVID-19 in Hamilton. Hamilton public health counts deaths as COVID-related if the person had the virus at time of death — it doesn’t necessarily mean COVID caused their death.

At least one person with the virus remains in hospital. Hamilton Health Sciences says they have “less than five” patients in their COVID unit.